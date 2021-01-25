Latest News
Talks team members meet with Indonesian Ulema leader
Masoom Stanekzai, Chairman of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, along with the Minister of State for Peace and members of the negotiating team, met with Jusuf Kalla, Chairman of Muhammadiyah Ulema Organization and former vice president of Indonesia and his accompanying delegation in Doha on Sunday.
At the meeting, Kalla said the continuation of violence in an Islamic society calls into question the peace process.
He added that the two negotiating parties are expected to provide peace and security through a ceasefire and constructive negotiations.
Welcoming Kalla’s remarks, Stanekzai said that providing a ceasefire and effective negotiations are among the priorities of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
Stanekzai praised Indonesia ‘s constructive role in the peace talks and called for continued co – operation in supporting the Afghan peace process.
Italian Embassy vehicle targeted in IED explosion in Kabul
An armored Land Cruiser belonging to the Italian Embassy was targeted in an early morning IED explosion in Kabul’s PD4 area in yet another targeted attack.
This time there were no casualties reported, police confirmed.
Security sources confirmed the Land Cruiser belonged to the embassy. Police stated a second vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was also damaged in the explosion.
This vehicle belonged to the Ministry of Economy.
According to sources, no casualties were reported.
The incident happened at around 7.35am in Parwan-e-Do area of Kabul.
This comes just a day after a senior official of De Afghanistan Bank, (the Central Bank) was targeted in an IED explosion in Kabul.
The bank said in a statement that Abdullah Dawrani, the head of the Financial Dispute Resolution Commission, was the target in an IED explosion at around 8.15 am on Sunday morning.
According to the statement, Dawrani was wounded and his bodyguard was killed in the blast.
The bank stated that another person was also injured in the explosion, which occurred in the Shah Shaheed area of PD8 of the city but did not reveal the person’s identity.
No group has claimed responsibility for either of the attacks.
China and Tajikistan increase military presence along Afghan border
China and Tajikistan have increased the number of border troops and outposts along their borders with Afghanistan, security forces confirmed.
An Ariana News reporter also reported having seen the increase in military presence after flying over the area in a helicopter.
According to border guards in Badakhshan, the two neighboring countries have ramped up their military presence in case the Daesh threat increases should a peace deal be sealed with the Taliban.
An Ariana News reporter visited both the Chinese and the Tajik border areas and said Afghan border forces were not well equipped nor were they structured properly.
During the reporter’s visit to Wakhan, in Badakhshan and the border points with China and Tajikistan, he saw from the army helicopter that Tajikistan had increased the number of its checkpoints on the border with Afghanistan. This was also confirmed by security sources.
“We become disappointed when we see Chinese and Tajik soldiers, because they are very well equipped,” Osama Wardoji, a Badakhshan border force member said.
China meanwhile has called for a joint mountain unit with Afghanistan. However, after Washington disapproved, this plan failed to materialize, security sources said.
The governor of Badakhshan meanwhile has said he is concerned about the large number of foreign fighters, especially Tajikistan’s Ansarullah group members, in Badakhshan.
“Foreign fighters like Ansarullah are present in parts of Badakhshan and they are involved in smuggling [minerals from] mines. This is a big threat,” said Zakaria Sawda, the provincial governor.
China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan currently have a joint 150-strong Chinese-backed force on the border working together to coordinate border threats.
NSA claims Taliban not interested in peace, but preparing for war
National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib on Sunday accused the Taliban of not showing any commitment to peace and said the group’s negotiating team has no authority to make decisions.
Speaking at a security meeting at an Air Force Corps in Kabul, Mohib said the Taliban negotiating team leaders do not have the authority to make their own decisions and are therefore wasting time in the process.
Moheb also said that intelligence sources indicate that the Taliban are preparing for war in the spring.
“We have new plans for the war ahead. We fulfilled our wish for peace, but the Taliban did not use it. Security forces suffered few casualties in the fighting,” said Yasin Zia, Afghan Chief of Army Staff.
Meanwhile, intelligence information from security agencies shows that the Taliban is preparing to launch their spring offensive.
“The Taliban has no intention of making peace. Terrorist groups are working for foreign intelligence and their only goal is to kill people.
Security forces have meanwhile said they are prepared for the Taliban to launch their spring offensive.
“The security forces are fully prepared, the security forces are in favor of peace. If the Taliban choose the path of war, they will face us. The level of coordination among the security forces is high, and new preparations have been made for the continuation of the Republic,” said Massoud Andarabi, the minister of interior affairs.
In addition, Shah Mohmood Miakhiakhil, the deputy defense minister, said: “The plans we have, we are trying to implement. Our forces are prepared to fight against those who have a sinister plan. They will not allow terrorist groups to destroy public facilities and kill innocent people.”
This comes amid ongoing peace talks in Doha, Qatar.
However, some security sources have said the next spring offensive could be one of the bloodiest years in 20 years, unless talks yield some results.
