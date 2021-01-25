Talks team members meet with Indonesian Ulema leader

(Last Updated On: January 25, 2021)

Masoom Stanekzai, Chairman of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, along with the Minister of State for Peace and members of the negotiating team, met with Jusuf Kalla, Chairman of Muhammadiyah Ulema Organization and former vice president of Indonesia and his accompanying delegation in Doha on Sunday.

At the meeting, Kalla said the continuation of violence in an Islamic society calls into question the peace process.

He added that the two negotiating parties are expected to provide peace and security through a ceasefire and constructive negotiations.

Welcoming Kalla’s remarks, Stanekzai said that providing a ceasefire and effective negotiations are among the priorities of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

Stanekzai praised Indonesia ‘s constructive role in the peace talks and called for continued co – operation in supporting the Afghan peace process.