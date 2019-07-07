Taliban’s Words Are In Direct Contradiction To Their Deeds: Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani in a statement condemned the Taliban attack in Ghazni, saying the group must understand that targeting civilians and children cannot earn them privileges in peace talks.

Following the attack, Ghani’s office released a statement calling the attack “barbaric and gruesome act of terror” that deliberately targeted civilians, innocent children, and public facilities.

“The president termed the attack “a crime against humanity” and said Taliban by perpetrating such acts, once again revealed their clear hostility against the people of Afghanistan,” the statement said.

President Ghani further said that such acts of terror indicate that Taliban’s words are in direct contradiction to their deeds.

“While they are negotiating in Qatar, they murder innocent civilians including women and children in cold blood in Afghanistan,” the statement concluded quoting the President.

Early this morning, the Taliban insurgent group detonated a car bomb in Ghazni city near an office of the Afghan intelligence agency.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, at least 12 people were killed and 179 others, mostly civilians including children, were injured in the attack.

The attack comes as the insurgent group is holding an intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar to discuss peace.