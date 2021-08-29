Taliban’s supreme leader Akhundzada ‘in meetings in Kandahar’: Sources

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2021)

The Taliban’s supreme leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada is in Afghanistan and currently holding meetings with other group leaders, sources told Ariana News on Sunday.

According to the sources, Akhundzada has been in southern Kandahar for the last four days.

Sources said the group’s leader is holding meetings with other Taliban leaders about the situation in Afghanistan and the formation of the future political system.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, a leading member of the Taliban’s negotiating team, said Saturday that efforts are underway to form an inclusive political system in Afghanistan.

He stated that Taliban leaders and Afghan politicians are trying to form a system in which all ethnic groups are represented.

“All people will be included in the new system. Talks with all politicians are underway in this regard,” Stanikzai said.