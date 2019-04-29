Taliban’s Shadow District Governor, Key Commanders Killed in Badghis Airstrikes

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2019)

At least 19 Taliban militants including the group’s shadow district governor were killed in air operations jointly conducted by the Afghan and foreign forces in Badghis province, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the air strikes were conducted in Abkamari district of northwest Badghis province.

At least 19 Taliban insurgents including the group’s shadow district governor for Abkamari and a number of their commanders were killed in the air raids, the statement said.

The statement identifies the Taliban so-called district governor and four key commanders as Mawlavi Besmillah, Abdul Hanan, Mawlavi Abdu-Rahim Dad, Ghulam Hazrat, and Mullah Najib.

At least four Taliban insurgents were also wounded in the military raids, the statement further added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Badghis is among the insecure provinces in northwest Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts.