Taliban’s Shadow Deputy Governor for Panjshir Killed

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2019)

The Taliban’s designated deputy governor for Panjshir province and five militants were killed in an operation by Afghan forces in Kapisa province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Operation was conducted in Ahangaran village of Nijrab district in Kapisa late on Saturday night, the statement said.

The Taliban’s designated deputy governor for Panjshir, Abdul Ahad, also known as Zulfiqar and five of his fighters were killed during the raid, the statement added.

Zulfiqar was also a member of Taliban’s so-called military commission for the province, the statement added.

The statement further said that he was involved in destructive activities in Kapisa and its neighboring provinces.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

It comes as the Taliban’s Shadow Governor for Farah, Mullah Abdul Bari, the group’s Finance and Logistics chief, Mullah Sadiq, and the Ring Leader of Taliban Mawlavi Saeed were killed in an airstrike by Afghan Air Forces in Khak-e-Safid district of Farah province on Friday night.