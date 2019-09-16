Taliban’s Shadow Chief for Kabul District Arrested

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2019)

Afghan Special Forces have arrested Taliban’s designated district chief for Kabul’s Kalakan district, the National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on Monday.

Mullah Sardar Mohammad, the Taliban’s shadow district chief for Kalakan along with three others were arrested during a special operation conducted in PD8 of Kabul City, the statement said.

The three other individuals were identified as Shir Padesha, Malek, and Hasibullah.

According to the Afghan intelligence agency, Mullah Sardar was involved in destructive and terror activities such as shelling rockets on Bagram Airfield, banditry, teasing people, and collecting money by force.

Mullah Sardar, who had served as Taliban’s shadow district governor for Mir Bacha Kot district of Kabul, travelled to Peshawar City of Pakistan where he was tasked by Taliban’s leadership to intensify his terror attacks, the statement further said.