Taliban’s Refusal to Hold Talks with Gov’t is a ‘Fundamental’ Obstacle for Peace: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2019)

Addressing the annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Swiss on Tuesday, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah reiterated that the Afghan government has no condition for starting peace talks with the Taliban.

Abdullah said that the main obstacle about peace is the Taliban’s unwillingness to hold direct talks with the Afghan government.

“The fundamental obstacle has been that the Taliban refuse to sit directly with the Afghan government to talk and discuss the issues including the concept of governance and withdrawal of American & NATO troops,” he said.

“What they [the Taliban] say, is that we talk to the U.S. about troops’ withdrawal and we try to be more inclusive when we rule again, and I think that is the main obstacle,” he added.

Abdullah stressed that there is no condition for the Afghan government to start talks with the Taliban.

“For sitting to [negotiating] table [with the Taliban] we have not put any conditions,” he said.

The official also said that the Taliban should let the people to decide whether they want their style of government or not by sitting into a negotiating table with the Afghan government.

“We have the people a lot has changed in the past 18 years in Afghanistan, this is a miss conception that these changes were imposed upon the people of Afghanistan. Yes, the support from the international community and the space that it created it has helped these changes. But people would not go back on their rights,” Abdullah said.

“Let’s sit around the table and see what we could do…,” he added.

Abdullah’s remarks come as the Taliban have long refused to hold direct talks with Kabul, insisting that the U.S. is their main adversary.