Taliban’s plan of action for “violence reduction week”

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2020)

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, says in a statement that attacking the Afghan forces is banned for the next one week.

The statement adds, “All Mujahideen must adhere to their given duties for the upcoming seven days, must remain defensively alert in case of violation by the opposition and must strictly refrain from entering hostile territory.”

The statement further adds, “The Islamic Emirate has come to an agreement with the opposition and as you are all aware — fulfilling the terms and staying committed to them until the specified time is an obligation, therefore all Mujahideen must seriously abide by this principle.”

The statement also added, “Following the end of this seven-day period and signing of the agreement on the eighth day, all Mujahideen will be given new information and instructions in accordance with the agreement, the implementation of which will be commenced accordingly.”