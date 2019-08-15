Taliban’s Minister of Defense Killed Over Airstrikes: Sources

(Last Updated On: August 15, 2019)

The security sources said on Thursday that Sadr Ibrahim, the Taliban’s Minister of Defense is killed as a result of the airstrikes conducted by the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in ‘Dasht-e-Boom’ area located between the ‘Shahwali Kot’ and Khakrez districts of Kandahar province.

The sources add that he was targeted by the airstrikes when he was on his way to Pakistan in a car alongside his ten accompanying people.

Hayatullah Hayat, Kandahar’s Governor, confirms the incident and says that based on his information the person was killed in Badghis province, not in Kandahar.

Sadr Ibrahim was the resident of Sarwan district in Helmand province who was working as the chief of the Taliban’s military commission during their tenure.

The Taliban’s Spokesperson, Qari Yousuf Ahamd, however, rejects the report and says that Sadr Ibrahim is alive.

This comes as the eighth round of talks between the United States and the Taliban is finished recently and the final peace agreement is expected to be signed in a few days.