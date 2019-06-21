Taliban’s Key Member Arrested in Faryab

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2019)

Afghan security forces have arrested the Taliban’s tax collector in northern Faryab province, Interior Ministry (MoI) said in a statement.

In a statement released, MoI said that a key member of the Taliban militant group was detained by Afghanistan’s anti-terrorism police in the provincial capital, Maimana city of Faryab, on Friday morning.

According to the statement, the individual was identified as Qari Ghulam Yahya, a designated tax collector of Taliban for Pashtonkot district of the province.

The Afghan soldiers have also seized an AK-47 rifle of the insurgent, the statement added.

In a separate incident, Afghan police arrested two irresponsible armed men while they were patrolling in PD2 of Maimana city on Thursday.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.