Taliban’s Islamic Emirate Is Not Acceptable: Khalili

(Last Updated On: June 26, 2019)

The Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council (HPC) Karim Khalili on Wednesday said that the return of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate is not acceptable for the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking at a political gathering in Kabul, Khalili emphasized that this notion needs to be changed.

“The Taliban movement should realize that their Islamic Emirate is not a responsive system and acceptable for the new generation of Afghanistan,” Khalili said.

He further called on the government to take accurate steps toward peace and election in order to avoid the country from going toward a crisis.

However, Khalili warned that the repetition of the previous election’s problems will take the country toward a crisis.

“The crisis of parliamentary election has not ended yet,” HPC Chairman noted.

At the same event, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said in a video message that peace is impossible unless all warring parties agree to a single perspective toward peace.

This comes as peace and election in the country are the top two priorities of the Afghan government and the international community.