Taliban’s Guerrilla Warfare Commander Killed in Ghazni Operation

At least six Taliban militants including a local commander of the group were killed in an operation conducted by the Afghan security forces in Ghazni province, Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) said in a statement.

In a statement released on Wednesday, MoI said that the operation was conducted in Godol village in Qarabagh district of Ghazni on Tuesday.

During the operation, the Taliban’s guerrilla warfare commander for Qarabagh district along with five militants was killed, the statement said.

A Taliban vehicle and a number their weapons were also destroyed during the raids, the statement added.

The Taliban militants who are active in Ghazni province are yet to make comment on the report.

Ghazni is among the insecure provinces in central Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in a number of its districts including the capital city of the province.