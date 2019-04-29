Taliban’s Designated Spy Arrested in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2019)

The Afghan Special Forces have arrested a Taliban spy in the capital Kabul city, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the individual was detained at PD18 in company area of Kabul city on Sunday evening.

The spy was identified as Qudratullah, who is accused of destructive activities in Kabul, the statement said.

Qudratullah was also involved in collecting and sharing information to the Taliban militant group about the security forces supply convoys which were traveling on Kabul-Maidan Wardak highway, the statement added.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the incident yet.