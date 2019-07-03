Taliban’s Biggest Cache of Arms, Munitions Destroyed in Helmand

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

The Afghan special forces destroyed the biggest cache of arms and ammunition of the Taliban insurgent group during an operation in southern Helmand province, the Afghan intelligence agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the operation was conducted by NDS Special Forces in Gandom Raiz area of Kajaki district.

The statement further said that the operation was conducted on the compound of the Taliban’s designated military and district chief identified as Mohammad Khan.

Seven Taliban militants were also killed in the operation.

21,000 kg Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a rocket launcher, 4 rifles, an AK-47 rifle, 50 rounds of SPG9 rockets, 300 rounds of RPG7 rockets, 2 anti-personnel mines, 2 radio sets, a Pakistani identity card, and more than 150 thousand rounds of light and heavy ammunition were seized in the operation, the statement concluded.

The insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.