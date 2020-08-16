Latest News
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh
Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday blamed the Taliban for the attack on peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi.
Koofi and her sister came under attack by unknown armed men on Friday afternoon on the Kabul-Parwan highway in Qarabagh district of Kabul.
She escaped unharmed in the attack but she sustained minor injuries and was said to be in good health condition.
Saleh called the attack an “anti-human and a terrorist” act which he said was coordinated by the Taliban, adding that the group would kill the entire negotiating team if it could.
In a message on his Facebook page, Saleh wrote, “Only the Taliban and their followers seek their interest in eliminating the voice of diversity from Afghanistan. If the group got the chance they would not hesitate to kill the entire peace negotiators and the Taliban would kill them all in a suicide attack.”
It comes as the intra-Afghan talks, aimed to find a political settled to end the long-term conflict in the war-weary country, is expected to kick start after the Afghan government completes the release process of the final batch of Taliban inmates.
Mohammad Mohaqqeq, leader of Hezbe Wahdat-e Islami party said” “There are two motivations to bring peace in Afghanistan. First, the strong will of the Afghans, and secondly, the foreigners. This process, at least, will last two until three months.”
Meanwhile, the government announced its full preparations to kick off the negotiations.
“There is no complexity from our side, and we are ready to start the negotiations at any time, “said Nader Naderi, a peace negotiator.
The Taliban, on the other hand, underline that the Afghan government hasn’t done any fundamental work, and even the prisoner release has been delayed for several reasons which create an atmosphere of mistrust.
It comes as the Taliban on Saturday urged all laterals involved in peace process to avoid remarks that could damage the process.
“Peace talks and negotiations require all sides to display sincerity and truthfulness. Propaganda, unwarranted remarks and provocative comments do not benefit any side,” the group said in a statement.
Business
Excavation of gas well completed in Jawzjan
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum announced Sunday that excavation of Well no. 36 located at the Yatim Taq gas field in Jawzjan province is completed.
The ministry said in a statement that after drilling the well to the depth of 1600km the gas extraction has been functioning.
This is the second gas well that the ministry has managed to excavate in the past 40 years.
In April, the ministry had succeeded in extracting the natural gas after excavating the well no. 32 to a depth of 1500km.
The natural gas extracted from both wells is expected to be put to use in different areas including supplying to some local companies such as Bayat Power and Ghazanfar Group.
“From the extracted gas, Bayat, Power and Ghazanfar Group power generation plants, Mazar-e-Sharif fertilizer and electricity factories and other consumers will be supplied,” the statement said.
Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated Power Production Company, is one of the local companies that has invested in electricity production utilizing natural gas.
In November 2019 the company officially started the commercial operations of its vital and historic mission to provide reliable and affordable electric power from Bayat Power-1, the region’s most technologically advanced gas-fired electric power plant and Afghanistan’s first new gas-based power production plant in more than forty years, to the people of Afghanistan.
The power plant is located in Sherberghan of Jawzjan province and provides the power essential for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
The use of natural gas in energy production, specifically by Bayat Power has the potential to boost domestic energy production to 200MW as planned, provided Afghan Gas can deliver the much-needed fuel to operate the state of the art SGT-A45 Siemen’s turbines, which are the first to be deployed worldwide, in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum stated that both wells are expected to result in the extraction of 300,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily.
The MMP noted that extraction of the gas from these refinery wells would add 8 million US dollar revenue to Afghanistan’s yearly income.
In addition, it has been estimated the refineries will generate jobs for 250 people.
Latest News
Three people killed in Logar traffic accident
At least three people were killed in a traffic accident in eastern Logar province of Afghanistan, a local official said on Sunday.
The accident took place in the Tangi-e-Waghjan area in Mohammad Agha district of the province on Sunday afternoon.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.
Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Logar police told Ariana News that the tragedy occurred after two vehicles collided in the area, leaving at least three killed and seven more wounded.
Ahmadzai added that wounded people including women and children were hospitalized.
Immediately it was not clear what exactly caused the accident. Most of the traffic accidents, however, are basically because of reckless and high-speed driving, lack of traffic signals, and bad condition of the roads.
Featured
Khalilzad calls on all parties to peace to start negotiations as soon as possible
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation on Sunday urged all parties to the Afghan peace process to accelerate the initiative and to start intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible.
In a tweet condemning the attempted assassination of peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi, Khalilzad said the attack had been a “cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the Afghan peace process.”
He said Koofi’s voice was an important one in the process as she has been a strong advocate of women’s rights throughout the process.
3/3 I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) August 15, 2020
Unknown gunmen shot Koofi on Friday afternoon. She survived the attack but was shot in her right hand.
The incident took place on the Kabul-Parwan highway when Koofi and her sister stopped their vehicle to purchase something along the way.
Khalilzad said meanwhile the US was relieved she escaped without serious injury but he called on all sides “who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations” as soon as possible.
The Afghan government hoped talks would start in Doha Sunday but this has not yet happened and no confirmed date has been released.
However, the Taliban issued a statement on Saturday rejecting the Afghan government as legitimate.
In a statement published on their website, the Taliban said it “does not recognize the Kabul administration as a government but views it as western imported structure working for the continuation of American occupation.”
The group also said it would only “accept and have made preparations for negotiations that were described in the historic Doha agreement and those are intra-Afghan negotiations that cover all parties to the Afghan conflict.”
Initially, the Afghan negotiation team was scheduled to leave for Doha on Wednesday. Their departure was then moved to Thursday but the team has still not left Kabul.
No official reasons for the delay have been given nor have dates been released as to when talks will begin.
However, UNAMA tweeted on Sunday that its officials had met with the Taliban’s political commission in Doha on Saturday and that they had “expressed support” for talks to start this coming week.
UNAMA stated that a reduction in violence was also needed in order to improve the atmosphere for negotiations.
UNAMA officials met the Taliban Political Commission in #Doha today, expressing support for direct intra-Afghan talks starting this week. Reduced violence is required to improve atmosphere for negotiations. UN underscored its availability to give expert help to the peace process.
— UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) August 15, 2020
Taliban would not hesitate to kill entire gov’t negotiating team: Saleh
Excavation of gas well completed in Jawzjan
Sola: fate of Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show: Afghan peace talks
Three people killed in Logar traffic accident
Shpageeza Cricket League 2020 scheduled to kick off in September
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Afghanistan sends first consignment of dried fruit to China via Chabahar
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
Turkey helps out Paralympic body in Afghanistan
Sola: fate of Intra-Afghan Talks
Morning News Show: Afghan peace talks
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, the Leader of Wahdat-e-Islami Party
Morning News Show: Possible intra-Afghan talks discussed
Tahawol: Ghani’s recent remarks over intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban infiltrators have a huge presence in Kabul: gov’t
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: delay in announcement of High National Reconciliation Council’s formation
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan Sikh’s evacuation flight to Delhi postponed over ‘security concerns’
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: politcal pressure on war laterals before Intra-Afghan Talks
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show part 2: security situation in Ghazni
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: urgent and possible release of 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show part 1: peace efforts discussed
- Latest News4 days ago
COVID-19: AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021