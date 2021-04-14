Latest News
Taliban won’t take part in any conference until all troops withdrawn
The Taliban said on Wednesday that they will not participate in any conference on Afghanistan’s future until there has been a full withdrawal of all foreign forces.
Mohammad Naeem, the group’s Qatar-based spokesman announced the decision on his tweeter account.
“Until all foreign forces completely withdraw from our homeland, the Islamic Emirate will not participate in any conference that shall make decisions about Afghanistan,” Naeem tweeted.
Naeem added that: “The IEA performs its works with consultations according to the guidance of the noble religion of Islam and then adopts the stance whatsoever is decided in the result of the consultation.”
The decision comes after US media reported Tuesday that President Joe Biden will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United. States.
According to the Washington Post, sources said Biden is expected to announce the decision on Wednesday to keep troops in the country beyond the May 1 deadline.
The Post reported that while the Taliban has vowed to renew attacks on U.S. and NATO personnel if foreign troops are not out by the deadline, it is not clear if the militants will follow through with those threats given Biden’s plan for a phased withdrawal between now and September.
Britain will also withdraw nearly all its troops from Afghanistan following the U.S. plan to withdraw its troops by Sept. 11, 2021, The Times reported on Tuesday.
Biden’s decision comes after a review of the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year in Doha which calls for troops to be withdrawn by May 1.
Latest News
Austin arrives in Brussels ahead of troop withdrawal announcement
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of a planned announcement by US President Joe Biden that troops will withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11.
Reuters reported earlier that a coalition of NATO-led troops in Afghanistan will leave the country in coordination with a planned U.S. withdrawal by September 11. President Joe Biden is expected to make a formal announcement later Wednesday that will end two decades of fighting.
Around 7,000 non-U.S. forces from mainly NATO countries, but also from Australia, New Zealand and Georgia, outnumber the 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan but still rely on U.S. air support, planning and leadership for their training mission.
NATO foreign and defense ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference. A senior NATO diplomat told Reuters that no ally was expected to oppose U.S. President Joe Biden’s formal announcement.
Latest News
NATO forces to leave together from Afghanistan: Blinken
A coalition of NATO-led troops in Afghanistan will leave the country in coordination with a planned U.S. withdrawal by September 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels on Wednesday.
His remarks came ahead of a formal announcement of the end of two decades of fighting.
Around 7,000 non-U.S. forces from mainly NATO countries, but also from Australia, New Zealand and Georgia, outnumber the 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan but still rely on U.S. air support, planning and leadership for their training mission, Reuters reported.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Brussels that it was time for NATO allies to make good on its mantra that allies went into Afghanistan together and would leave together.
“I am here to work closely with our allies, with the (NATO) secretary-general, on the principle that we have established from the start: In together, adapt together and out together,” Blinken said in a televised statement at NATO headquarters.
“We will work very closely together in the months ahead on a safe, deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan,” Blinken said, standing alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg,
NATO foreign and defence ministers will discuss their plans later on Wednesday via video conference. A senior NATO diplomat told Reuters that no ally was expected to oppose U.S. President Joe Biden’s formal announcement, expected later on Wednesday, for a complete U.S. withdrawal of troops by Sept. 11.
Latest News
Sharp increase in civilian casualties this year: UNAMA Report
UNAMA has found that the number of civilians killed and injured in the first three months of 2021 was significantly higher than a year ago.
In its first quarter report on the Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict 2021, UNAMA stated that 1,783 civilian casualties (573 killed and 1,210 injured) were recorded in the first three months of this year – a 29 percent increase against the same period last year.
UNAMA stated that extraordinary levels of harm inflicted on civilians in the Afghan conflict continues unabated and that “of particular concern is the 37 percent increase in the number of women killed and injured, and a 23 percent increase in child casualties compared with the first quarter of 2020”.
Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan said: “The number of Afghan civilians killed and maimed, especially women and children, is deeply disturbing. I implore the parties to urgently find a way to stop this violence.”
UNAMA stated that the start of peace talks in September last year raised hopes for an improvement in the situation for civilians but in the six months between October 2020 and March 2021, UNAMA recorded a 38 percent increase in civilian casualties compared with the same period one year earlier.
“Every possible opportunity for peace must be seized. If levels of violence are not immediately reduced, thousands of Afghan civilians will continue to be killed and injured by fellow Afghans in 2021,” said Lyons, who is also head of UNAMA.
The overall increase in civilian casualties in the first quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by the same trends that caused the increase at the end of last year: ground engagements; improvised explosive devices; and targeted killings, UNAMA stated.
Anti-Government Elements continued to be responsible for the majority (61 percent) of all civilian casualties in the first three months of 2021, while Pro-Government Forces continued to cause approximately one quarter (27 percent) of the total civilian casualties.
In the first three months of 2021, UNAMA documented increases in the number of civilian casualties as compared to the first quarter of 2020, attributed to both the Afghan National Army, and the Taliban, with the Taliban responsible for 43.5 percent of all civilian casualties, and the Afghan National Army responsible for 17 percent.
UNAMA also stated it remains deeply concerned about the continued deliberate targeting of civilians by Anti-Government Elements, particularly through targeted killings – against civilians including media workers, civil society activists, members of the judiciary and the civilian government administration, including a particularly worrying trend of targeting of women.
“UNAMA reminds Anti-Government Elements that the deliberate targeting of civilians is prohibited under international law and constitutes a war crime. The mission urges Anti-Government Elements to apply a definition of civilian that accords with international law and to immediately cease all targeting of civilians,” the report read.
Austin arrives in Brussels ahead of troop withdrawal announcement
NATO forces to leave together from Afghanistan: Blinken
Sharp increase in civilian casualties this year: UNAMA Report
US intelligence report warns prospects of peace ‘remain low’
Lindsey Graham says Biden paving way for another 9/11-type attack
Children as young as 11 beheaded by ISIS in Mozambique
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Eight killed in shooting spree at 3 US massage parlors
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Head of the Harakat-e-Nejate Afghanistan
Sola: Danish critiizes HCNR’s plan for Turkey conference
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Works launches new projects
Morning News Show: The CASA-1000 project discussed
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul summit discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
China vows “necessary measures” after US blacklists Chinese supercomputing companies
-
World4 days ago
Gun salutes planned across UK to mark the death of Prince Phillip
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘Desperate situation’ for Ghani as his power is undermined: NYT
-
Latest News4 days ago
Al-Qaeda operating across Afghanistan: Report
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attack kills nine border force members in Herat: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad meets with Ghani twice in one day over peace proposal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Massive fire breaks out at liquid gas facility in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Political parties to present united front at Istanbul Summit