Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2021)

President Ashraf Ghani said during a phone conversation with Afghan soldiers on Saturday morning that Taliban will not get an interim government in Afghanistan.

Ghani said that he is ready for Taliban’s threats.

“As long as I am alive, they will not see the face of an interim government,” said Ghani.

Meanwhile Afghanistan’s national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, in reaction to Zamir Kabulov’s remarks said that an interim government plan is not useful for Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference, NSA Mohib, said that such remarks should not be made.

In addition to this, the NSA said that Taliban do not want peace in Afghanistan, and that the group is not willing to lose their prosperous lives in Doha.

“Taliban leadership don’t want peace in Afghanistan, Taliban leadership have prosperous lives in Doha, they do not want to lose it,” added Mohib.

Meanwhile, officials of the Afghan Defense Ministry stated that NATO’s support toward Afghan forces also indicates the Taliban is not ready for peace.

Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy minister of defense, said that Afghan forces oready for war and peace in the country.

“As you saw the NATO defense ministerial meeting, the world believes that Taliban do not want peace and nor have they implemented their commitments,” said Miakhel.

On the other hand, Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that 20 terrorist groups operate in Afghanistan under the umbrella of Taliban and that this has complicated the Afghan war.

This comes after Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier that Moscow would like all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to agree to an inclusive and transitional coalition government.

Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged agenda to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy told Sputnik in an interview that it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach; however, he said, Russia believes that it would be good if there was a transitional coalition government in place in which the Taliban had political status.

“In the first phase – there is a need for the establishment of a transitional coalition government which could be able to lead and control both parties – later, there is a need to form a new government to help resolve the problems,” said Kabulov.