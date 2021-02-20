Latest News
Taliban will not get an interim government: Ghani
President Ashraf Ghani said during a phone conversation with Afghan soldiers on Saturday morning that Taliban will not get an interim government in Afghanistan.
Ghani said that he is ready for Taliban’s threats.
“As long as I am alive, they will not see the face of an interim government,” said Ghani.
Meanwhile Afghanistan’s national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, in reaction to Zamir Kabulov’s remarks said that an interim government plan is not useful for Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference, NSA Mohib, said that such remarks should not be made.
In addition to this, the NSA said that Taliban do not want peace in Afghanistan, and that the group is not willing to lose their prosperous lives in Doha.
“Taliban leadership don’t want peace in Afghanistan, Taliban leadership have prosperous lives in Doha, they do not want to lose it,” added Mohib.
Meanwhile, officials of the Afghan Defense Ministry stated that NATO’s support toward Afghan forces also indicates the Taliban is not ready for peace.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel, deputy minister of defense, said that Afghan forces oready for war and peace in the country.
“As you saw the NATO defense ministerial meeting, the world believes that Taliban do not want peace and nor have they implemented their commitments,” said Miakhel.
On the other hand, Ahmad Zia Saraj, head of National Directorate of Security (NDS) said that 20 terrorist groups operate in Afghanistan under the umbrella of Taliban and that this has complicated the Afghan war.
This comes after Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier that Moscow would like all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to agree to an inclusive and transitional coalition government.
Answering a question about the Taliban’s alleged agenda to take complete control of Afghanistan, the Russian envoy told Sputnik in an interview that it would be a bad scenario if the Taliban insisted on such an approach; however, he said, Russia believes that it would be good if there was a transitional coalition government in place in which the Taliban had political status.
“In the first phase – there is a need for the establishment of a transitional coalition government which could be able to lead and control both parties – later, there is a need to form a new government to help resolve the problems,” said Kabulov.
Latest News
More than 70,000 families displaced in Afghanistan
Officials from the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations on Saturday stated that more than 70,000 families have been displaced in the current solar year in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference, Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, Minister of Refugees and Repatriations said the displaced families have been receiving aid from Government and international bodies.
“Government provides help for more than 70,000 families and every family received 15,000Afs. The displaced people are also helped by other international organizations,” said Akhlaqi.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Qasam, a resident of Faryab province, who has been displaced and moved to Kabul, said that he has faced serious financial problems.
“We are 10 members in our family, my eight-year-old sons are working hard to find food,” said Qasam.
This comes as government said they have also distributed aid to poor families this winter.
According to the Refugees and Repatriations Ministry, approximately four million people have been displaced because of clashes and war in Afghanistan in the past 18 years.
Latest News
Facebook faces growing criticism after Australia news ban
Facebook is facing mounting criticism after it blocked news content in Australia amid a dispute with the government over a planned law which will reportedly force tech giants to pay for news content on their platforms.
According to BBC, Facebook says the legislation “fundamentally misunderstands” its relationship with publishers.
But politicians, publishers and rights groups in several countries have accused it of bullying, and raised concerns over access to information.
BBC states that under Facebook’s new rules, Australian users are blocked from viewing and sharing local and international news, while local publishers are restricted from sharing or posting any links on their pages.
However, reports soon emerged that several Australian government health and emergency pages were also blocked. BBC reported that Facebook later said this was a mistake and many of these pages are now back online.
But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the social media company’s actions to “unfriend Australia” were “as arrogant as they were disappointing”.
He said he was in “regular contact with the leaders of other nations” over the issue and would not be “intimidated”.
BBC reported that Morrison has raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he sought to gain international support, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Other Australian officials have also criticised the move. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the ban on news information had a “huge community impact”. About 17 million Australians visit the social media site every month. It is the most important social platform for news in the country.
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan accused Facebook of “behaving like a North Korean dictator”, BBC reported.
Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch’s Australia director said Facebook was censoring the flow of information, calling it a “dangerous turn of events”.
A local campaigner with rights group Amnesty International said it was “extremely concerning that a private company is willing to control access to information that people rely on”.
The move also faced criticism outside Australia.
BBC reported that Julian Knight, the head of the British parliamentary committee overseeing the media industry, called Facebook’s action “bullying”.
“I think it’s staggeringly irresponsible – at a time when we are facing a plethora of fake news and disinformation in relation to the Covid vaccine,” he told the BBC.
“This is not just about Australia. This is Facebook putting a marker down, saying to the world that ‘if you do wish to limit our powers… we can remove what is for many people a utility’.”
Global publishers also reacted, with the company behind the Guardian newspaper saying it was “deeply concerned”.
The head of Germany’s BDZV news publishers’ association said it was “high time that governments all over the world limit the market power of the gatekeeper platforms”, BBC reported.
Many Australian users are also angry about their sudden loss of access to trusted and authoritative sources.
“It feels obviously very restrictive in what Facebook is going to allow people to do in the future, not only in Australia but around the world,” Peter Firth, in Sydney, told the BBC.
Latest News
Moscow and Islamabad in sync over peace process: Kabulov
Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, on Friday met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and exchanged views on the Afghanistan peace process.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “both Pakistan and Russia have convergence of views on matters of mutual interest including an inclusive political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.”
Qureshi noted that Pakistan had consistently supported the Afghan peace process.
“He highlighted Pakistan’s facilitation of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement and subsequent commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations,” the statement said.“The Foreign
Minister expressed the hope that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations would lead to its desired objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” the statement read.
The Pakistani official underlined the importance of regional consultations and appreciated the role of Four Party Talks in support of the Afghan peace process.
Russian Envoy Kabulov also met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan’s military media wing said in a statement that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation particularly developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.
Bajwa stated that peace in both Afghanistan and Pakistan is in greater interest of the region.
“The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process and expressed that, Pak-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.
Both sides reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship,” the statement said.
