Taliban: We Are Close to Final Peace Agreement

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar office on Wednesday said that the group is close to finalizing the peace agreement with the U.S. officials.

“The negotiation is continuing today. We are close to the final agreement. We hope to have good news for our Muslim and independence-seeking nation very soon,” Mr. Shaheen said in a tweet.

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators have held nine rounds of talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar aimed at ending the almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The agreement is expected to focus on foreign forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, Taliban’s guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a stage to threaten the U.S. or its allies in the world, the intra-Afghan dialogue, and a complete ceasefire in the war-torn country.