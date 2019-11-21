Taliban ‘Was World’s Deadliest Terrorist Group’ in 2018

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2019)

The Taliban was the world’s deadliest terrorist group in 2018, according to a new survey.

The 2019 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), published on November 20 by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace, shows the number of deaths attributed to the Taliban rose by nearly 71 percent in 2018, to 6,103, and accounted for 38 percent of all deaths globally.

The Taliban overtook Islamic State as the world’s deadliest terrorist group in 2018.

In contrast, deaths attributed to the Islamic State fell globally by just under 70 percent, falling from 4,350 in 2017, to 1,328 in 2018, the report says.

“Every fundamentalist group can be a serious threat, whether it is radical or fundamental, leftist or rightist, eastern or western can threaten the world where the principle of tolerance is undeniable,” said Aziz Rafiee, the Managing Director of Afghan Civil Society Forum.

Dawlat Waziri, a retired army general believes that the Taliban insurgent group have “paved the ground” for other terrorist groups, and if they join a peace deal the other terrorist groups will not be able to continue their insurgency.

The Taliban has not made a comment yet about the survey.