Latest News
Taliban warns of ‘planned attack’ by Daesh militants against freed prisoners
Taliban on Wednesday warned the Afghan government of a possible Daesh attack against the group’s 400 remaining prisoners.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement that “based on accurate intelligence reports and documents, the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) warns that there exists a grave security threat against the safety of the remaining prisoners to be released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison.”
According to Mujahid, Daesh plans to carry out a coordinated attack against the Taliban prisoners once they are freed from the Kabul prison.
“A group of Daesh gunmen in coordination and cooperation with Kabul administration intelligence, some military personnel, and prison check post commanders plan to conduct an attack against vehicles that are to transfer the remaining released prisoners,” Mujahid added.
However, sources in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) have rejected the Taliban’s “baseless” claims, saying that they are committed to providing the security of the Taliban prisoners.
He claimed that Daesh aims to disrupt the negotiations process and “exact revenge on the prisoners.”
The group urged the Afghan government to take “preventative measures” and accomplish the prisoner transfer process with “utmost care and safety.”
“If God forbid, anything unfortunate were to happen then all those sides will be held responsible who have shown negligence in this regard,” the statement concluded.
This comes just days after President Ashraf Ghani signed the release order of the 400 controversial Taliban inmates.
The decision was made after Ghani called for a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the militants’ release following two days of consultations.
So far none of these prisoners have been released.
The National Security Council, which is tasked with the job of arranging the release process, has not yet provided details about when the prisoners will be freed.
Latest News
Concerns raised around peace talks after journalists have Qatar visas rejected
The Afghan media on Wednesday voiced concern over the upcoming intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha after Qatar visas for local journalists were not approved.
Members of the public also objected to the move saying talks should not be held behind closed doors and that the people of Afghanistan have the right to be kept up-to-date on the details of negotiations.
A group of local journalists was expected to travel with the official Afghan negotiating team to Qatar this week for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations on Sunday.
However, the government has not yet commented on the visa issue.
A member of the Access to Information Commission meanwhile said that this was a serious concern.
“The presence of journalists should be a condition for negotiations so that they bring any decisions made about the fate of the people to light,” he said.
Initially reports indicated the Afghan talks team, led by Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, would leave Kabul, along with the group of journalists, on Wednesday.
However, the negotiating team will now only leave Thursday.
The Afghan negotiating team met with President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday to discuss issues around the upcoming peace talks with the Taliban.
Stanekzai briefed Ghani following the Loya Jirga’s decision on Sunday in favor of releasing the final 400 Taliban prisoners – which had been a stumbling block in the way of kick-starting negotiations.
Stanekzai stated Tuesday they will sit around the negotiating table with the Taliban as a united team in favor of “the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan” and they will consider the interests of the people.
Meanwhile, Ghani said the Loya Jirga had drawn a peace roadmap for government, and that they are “committed to the implementation of that.”
“We are committed to peace, the goal is to end the war in a fundamental way,” Ghani added.
He said the peace talks team will negotiate a suitable and fair peace deal with the Taliban as it is in the best interests of the people.
Business
China’s Tencent profit beats estimates on strong games demand
Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said second-quarter net profit rose 37%, beating market estimates, on higher demand for its video games as coronavirus put a dent in other entertainment options.
Revenue from online games, which accounts for one-third of total sales, jumped 40% in the quarter, primarily driven by smartphone games including Peacekeeper Elite and Honour of Kings. That offset a continued decline in desktop games.
Social networks, fintech and business services, and social advertising revenues all grew by nearly 30%.
Media advertising revenues fell by 25% however, “as a result of weak brand advertising demand amid the challenging macro environment”, and delayed content production and releases.
The world’s largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 33.1 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) profit for the three months through June. That was ahead of an average analysts’ estimate of 27.56 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.
Revenue rose 29% to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.
The results come a few days after the United States said it would ban WeChat-related transactions in the country.
Tencent, which owns the Chinese messaging app, is under pressure to address concerns about the impact of the ban and outline its plans to mitigate any fallout.
Source: Reuters
Latest News
COVID-19: AFC 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed to 2021
FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced Wednesday that the qualifying matches in Asia for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 have been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
FIFA and AFC in a joint statement said that the Asian qualifiers matches scheduled to take place in October and November 2020 will be rescheduled to 2021.
“In light of the current COVID-19 situation in many countries, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have jointly decided that the upcoming qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, originally scheduled to take place during the international match windows in October and November 2020, will be rescheduled to 2021,” the statement said.
OFFICIAL: #AsianQualifiers matches scheduled to take place in October and November 2020 will be rescheduled to 2021!https://t.co/29kgSmQVDC
— AFC (@theafcdotcom) August 12, 2020
According to the statement, the matches were postponed to make sure all participants are protected from contracting the Coronavirus.
“With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches,” read the statement.
The AFC further said that it will announce new dates for the next round of the qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023 in the coming days.
Taliban warns of ‘planned attack’ by Daesh militants against freed prisoners
Concerns raised around peace talks after journalists have Qatar visas rejected
China’s Tencent profit beats estimates on strong games demand
Morning News Show part 2: security situation in Ghazni
Morning News Show part 1: peace efforts discussed
Exclusive interview with Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan
Embezzlement in Afghan customs; $1 billion annually lost to graft
Abdul Rashid Dostum officially awarded rank of marshal – Jawzjan
COVID-19 wreaks havoc on livelihoods of Afghans: World Bank report
Mike Tyson’s comeback confirmed for September
Morning News Show part 2: security situation in Ghazni
Morning News Show part 1: peace efforts discussed
Tahawol: politcal pressure on war laterals before Intra-Afghan Talks
Sola: urgent and possible release of 400 remaining prisoners of Taliban
Morning New Show part 2: possible ceasefire by start of Intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Sola4 days ago
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Peace Consultative Jirga
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
- Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Peace Consultative Jirga
- Featured3 days ago
Thousands raised in fundraising drive for specialist hospital in Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
At least 18 dead as Air India repatriation flight crashes on landing
- Sola3 days ago
Sola: Peace Consultative Jirga
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part 2: Peace Consultative Loya Jirga