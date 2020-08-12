Taliban warns of ‘planned attack’ by Daesh militants against freed prisoners

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2020)

Taliban on Wednesday warned the Afghan government of a possible Daesh attack against the group’s 400 remaining prisoners.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said in a statement that “based on accurate intelligence reports and documents, the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) warns that there exists a grave security threat against the safety of the remaining prisoners to be released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison.”

According to Mujahid, Daesh plans to carry out a coordinated attack against the Taliban prisoners once they are freed from the Kabul prison.

“A group of Daesh gunmen in coordination and cooperation with Kabul administration intelligence, some military personnel, and prison check post commanders plan to conduct an attack against vehicles that are to transfer the remaining released prisoners,” Mujahid added.

However, sources in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) have rejected the Taliban’s “baseless” claims, saying that they are committed to providing the security of the Taliban prisoners.

He claimed that Daesh aims to disrupt the negotiations process and “exact revenge on the prisoners.”

The group urged the Afghan government to take “preventative measures” and accomplish the prisoner transfer process with “utmost care and safety.”

“If God forbid, anything unfortunate were to happen then all those sides will be held responsible who have shown negligence in this regard,” the statement concluded.

This comes just days after President Ashraf Ghani signed the release order of the 400 controversial Taliban inmates.

The decision was made after Ghani called for a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the militants’ release following two days of consultations.

So far none of these prisoners have been released.

The National Security Council, which is tasked with the job of arranging the release process, has not yet provided details about when the prisoners will be freed.