Latest News
Taliban warns of ‘major war’ if US reneges on Doha deal
The Taliban has warned Washington against breaking the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year and threatened “major war” if the new Biden administration fails to abide by its commitment to withdraw all troops by the end of April.
In a statement issued on Friday, the group said: “If the Doha agreement is abrogated, it will lead to a major war, the responsibility of which shall fall squarely on the shoulders of America.”
The statement came in response to the International Crisis Group’s brief this week in which the group suggested the US extend the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by at least six months while it reviews the deal it signed with the Taliban.
The ICG stated that after the February 2020 deal between the US and the Taliban, peace talks took six months to start – and have only inched forward slightly. According to the group in light of this, “it is far from clear where negotiations are headed.”
The group stated that with the end-April deadline for full troop withdrawal fast approaching, Washington would be wise to extend the deadline.
“This is not enough time for the new administration to set its policy course and evaluate Taliban compliance with the counter-terrorism assurances it provided in the February deal.
“Nor is it sufficient time for the Afghan parties – who, for instance, spent three months negotiating a brief set of procedural rules for talks – to notch any meaningful agreements,” the group stated in its briefing.
But the Taliban are clearly unhappy about this possibility and said: “If, God forbid, the Doha agreement is breached, it will lead to a dangerous escalation for which the opposing side will be responsible.
The Taliban also said “all must desist from provocative actions and rhetoric that could lead us all back to former war footing posture because such is neither in the interest of America nor in the interest of the Afghan people.”
Latest News
US appeals for information on kidnapped American
Marking the one year anniversary of the kidnapping of American national Mark Frerichs, the US ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson called on Afghans who might know of his whereabouts to contact the embassy.
In a statement issued by the embassy, Wilson said he was calling on Afghans “who might have information about the disappearance of Mr Frerichs to immediately step forward.”
Frerichs was kidnapped in early February 2020. At the time he had been living in Kabul.
According to the statement, the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice office, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of Frerichs.
The embassy stated that anyone with information on Frerichs kidnapping should send a text message via Whatsapp, Telegram or Signal to +1 202 702 7843 or cal +93 070 010 8600.
“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” the statement read.
Frerichs has worked in Afghanistan as a commercial contractor since 2010.
Previous reports indicate he is believed to be held now by the Haqqani Network,
Latest News
Six wounded in Kabul shop explosion
At least six civilians were wounded in an explosion Saturday morning in capital Kabul city, police said.
According to Kabul police three Hindus are among the wounded victims.
The blast occurred in Bagh-e-Qazi area of PD1 in a shop.
Police said the reason for the blast is not known but an investigation team is in the area.
Latest News
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
Taliban fighters have reportedly been called out of their traditional winter break from fighting to front-line duty, three militant leaders told NBC News, amid growing concerns within the group that the new Biden administration will stop the withdrawal of foreign troops.
According to NBC News, senior Taliban commanders and shadow governors “have been directed to return to their positions and attend special sessions and discussions to chalk out a future strategy.”
A Taliban commander in Helmand province told NBC News there were “multiple issues” that the movement’s leadership needed to address, including a “deadlock” in the peace talks with the Afghan government and doubts about the future due to the new administration in Washington.
The comments come amid escalating violence in the country; stalled peace talks in Doha and uncertainty around new US President Joe Biden’s plans for Afghanistan.
A bipartisan report released Wednesday warned that withdrawing troops irresponsibly would likely lead to a “new civil war” in Afghanistan and would allow terrorist groups to re-emerge empowered.
Meanwhile NBC News reported that a Taliban political leader in Doha, Qatar, said the group’s plan was to try and capture strategically important provinces in case talks with the Afghan government failed, and Biden kept troops in the country beyond May — the deadline as agreed to between the Taliban and the Trump administration.
The Taliban member in Doha told NBC News commanders of “important” districts had been recalled to their positions.
The Biden team has meanwhile said it’s reviewing the situation in Afghanistan and has indicated that it would be prepared to delay troop withdrawal if necessary.
US appeals for information on kidnapped American
Afghanistan gets first batch of new banknotes notes from Poland
Six wounded in Kabul shop explosion
Taliban warns of ‘major war’ if US reneges on Doha deal
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
Four soldiers killed in Taliban attack on Takhar base
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Boeing with 62 passengers missing in Indonesia
Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful
Turkmen FM in Kabul to discuss bilateral cooperation
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 200 Kandahar checkpoints abandoned to the Taliban: SIGAR
-
Latest News5 days ago
Concerns raised over ministers not having yet been sworn in
-
Latest News5 days ago
Well known Kabul official and media owner narrowly escapes death
-
Latest News5 days ago
Sweden’s PM pledges support to peace process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three early morning explosions rattle Kabul
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
-
Latest News3 days ago
UNAMA finds torture still prolific across all Afghan detention facilities