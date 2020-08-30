Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2020)

The Taliban is believed to have fired a number of rockets at a US army base and a joint US-Afghan airfield in the past few weeks in what is a breach of the Doha agreement between the US and the insurgent group.

New York Times reported Sunday night that according to military sources, about 12 rockets landed around Camp Bastion, an airbase in Helmand province, in late July.

In the past week, several rockets were fired at Camp Dwyer, a US base also in Helmand.

However, a Taliban commander rejected the claims.

One military official told the New York Times the rocket strikes may have been carried out by a Taliban faction that is against the Doha agreement.

No casualties were reported in either attack.

The February agreement between the US and Taliban stipulates that the insurgent group would refrain from attacking US or NATO facilities.