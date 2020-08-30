Featured
Taliban violates Doha deal with shelling of US military bases
The Taliban is believed to have fired a number of rockets at a US army base and a joint US-Afghan airfield in the past few weeks in what is a breach of the Doha agreement between the US and the insurgent group.
New York Times reported Sunday night that according to military sources, about 12 rockets landed around Camp Bastion, an airbase in Helmand province, in late July.
In the past week, several rockets were fired at Camp Dwyer, a US base also in Helmand.
However, a Taliban commander rejected the claims.
One military official told the New York Times the rocket strikes may have been carried out by a Taliban faction that is against the Doha agreement.
No casualties were reported in either attack.
The February agreement between the US and Taliban stipulates that the insurgent group would refrain from attacking US or NATO facilities.
Beirut explosion death toll climbs to 190 and 300,000 homeless
The death toll from the Beirut explosion earlier this month has risen to 190 with at least three people still missing.
Lebanon’s caretaker government said in a statement Sunday that authorities are investigating the cause of why the highly explosive material stored at the port blew up.
The deadly explosion left about 300,000 people homeless and caused $15 billion in direct damage.
According to the report issued Sunday, 50,000 homes, nine major hospitals and 178 schools had been damaged in the blast.
The government quit following the tragedy.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned that Lebanon risks a return to civil war if it is left alone to deal with the crisis that followed the deadly explosion.
Macron was speaking as he prepared to head to Lebanon on Monday in a new bid to press its leaders to undertake radical reform in the wake of the explosion.
“If we let Lebanon go in the region and if we somehow leave it in the hands of the depravity of regional powers, it will be civil war” as well as “the defeat of what is the very identity of Lebanon,” he said.
Former Afghan president turns down appointment to peace talks body
Just hours after President Ashraf Ghani appointed Hamid Karzai as a member of the High Council for National Reconciliation, the former president answered by saying he would “not be part of any government structure”.
Karzai issued the statement Sunday and said although he would not be part of such a body, he would continue to work for peace as an ordinary citizen.
On Saturday, Ghani appointed 48 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation which is led by former CEO Abdullah Abdullah.
Among those appointed was Karzai.
The council’s aim is to facilitate peace talks with the Taliban but it will not have the authority to make decisions regarding any peace agreement.
ACB gets go ahead for spectators at Shpageeza Cricket League matches
Spectators will be allowed to watch this year’s Shpageeza Cricket League matches at Kabul Cricket Stadium, albeit at reduced numbers, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.
In a statement issued Saturday, ACB said the Ministry of Public Health had given them the go-ahead to allow spectators to watch matches.
However, strict rules will be enforced.
ACB stated that in a document sent to them by the ministry, they were given the approval on condition that spectators watch the matches from open stands, that they stick to a two-meter social distancing rule and wear masks at all times.
The ministry also said the stadium can accommodate no more than 30 percent of its capacity for spectators.
The ACB also has to ensure all standard operating procedures are adhered to and health guidelines are followed so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, the ACB has to ensure all the players, support staff and others who are part of the league test negative for COVID-19 ahead of the matches.
This comes after Nazim Zar Abdulrahimzai, ACB’s interim chief executive, said earlier this month that the board had rescheduled the league in order to accommodate the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL2020).
The tournament will now start on September 6 with the final expected to be played on September 18. Earlier, the board had announced that the seventh edition of the tournament will start from September 13, with the final scheduled to be played on September 26.
However, dates were changed as it would have clashed with the IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19.
The decision was taken largely due to the fact that the board wanted their key players – Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi – to feature in the Shpageeza T20 League.
”Yes, we have rescheduled the Shpageeza T20 and now it will start from September 6,” Zar Abdulrahimzai confirmed. ”We are expecting to get Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid at that point of time [to play in the Shpageeza T20],” he added.
