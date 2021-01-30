Latest News
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Naqibullah Fayaq, governor of Faryab province, said that Iranian-made armor-piercing Heidar sniper rifles are being used by the Taliban in the north-western province.
According to Fayaq, the “Taliban use Heidar weapons that can pierce armored vehicles.”
Officials have said previously that Iranian-made weapons have been detected in southwestern provinces in the past. However, Iran has rejected the claims.
The Faryab governor also said that Juma Bay, an Uzbek national-led Daesh group is operating in Afghanistan.
“Juma Bay leads all Daesh fighters in Afghanistan. They (militants) are living with their families in the province. All Daesh leaders exist in Faryab,” he said.
In addition to this, members of the provincial council said most routes into Maymana city from the districts are controlled by the Taliban.
Mohammad Nader Saeedi, a provincial council member stated: “the forces [on the front-line] are not being supported.”
“The Qaramqol road has been blocked for the last three years. Coming and going on land is difficult,” said another member of the council.
This comes after eight car bomb explosions have targeted government establishments in the province in the past few months.
Latest News
Nine dead after Wardak mob clash with police
The Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) said that a team would be assigned to probe Friday’s skirmish in Maidan Wardak which left at least nine people dead and seven wounded.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI, said in a statement late Friday that the clashes happened after “irresponsible armed men loyal” to commander Alipoor, an anti-Taliban commander known as Commander Shamshir (Sword), resisted the appointment of police chiefs for Hisa-i-Awal and Hisa-i-Dowom Bihsud district.
According to the statement, Alipoor’s armed men gathered outside of the district compound and “opened fire on security forces and people…as a result of this chaos a number of security forces and five civilians were wounded.”
Arian stated police fired in the air to control the situation, adding that 68 irresponsible armed men loyal to Alipoor have been arrested in connection with the clashes.
Meanwhile, MP Mahdi Rasikh stated that police have opened fire on civilians while they staged a peaceful protest in the district.
Rasikh claimed that at least nine people were killed and 20 more wounded, “a number of wounded individuals and tribal elders are still around the police headquarters.
He stated that the Taliban have also attacked Sar-i-Chashma and Sya Khak areas of Bihsut district.
Rasikh warned the government to resolve the issue, “otherwise, it would have terrible consequences.”
Latest News
60 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar operation: MoD
At least 60 Taliban militants were killed in an Afghan military operation in southern Kandahar province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a joint clearance operation in the Dand and Arghandab districts of southern Kandahar province.
At least 60 Taliban militants were killed and 22 others wounded in the skirmish, the statement said.
The operation was conducted in the ZalaKhan area of Dand and Kohak, Nagahan, Jilahor, and Hadira areas in Arghandab on Thursday.
“63 IEDs, which were placed by Taliban on public roads to target civilians and soldiers, were defused, and four vehicles of the enemy were destroyed during ANA operation,” the statement read.
The Taliban has not commented yet.
Latest News
Ghani’s administration is main hurdle for peace in Afghanistan: Taliban
The Taliban said Friday that President Ashraf Ghani’s government is the “only hurdle for the peace process” in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy head of Taliban’s office in Qatar, stated that President Ghani has to resign as “negotiations underway and [all] would agree on a new Islamic State.”
Stanikzai, who is leading a Taliban delegation in Moscow, added that the Taliban is ready to work with a new government in the country.
“Negotiations underway end the government of Ashraf Ghani and establish a new Islamic state. The Taliban have reached an agreement with the US on setting up a new Islamic government in Afghanistan,” Stanikzia said.
He claimed that President Ghani’s administration is creating hurdles in the way of peace talks.
“The Aghan government’s officials are insincere in peace and they do not want to restore peace because if peace comes an Islamic State would be set and Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s administration would be terminated; therefore, they create hurdles in the way of the peace process,” Stanikzia stated.
Meanwhile, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State in a phone conversation with President Ghani discussed the Afghan peace process and the US commitment toward Afghanistan said the US State Department in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the US backs the Afghan peace process and political settlement.
“The Secretary highlighted robust diplomatic support for the peace process focused on helping the parties to the conflict achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire that benefits all Afghans,” read the statement.
The US will review the February 2020 US-Taliban deal, said the department of state.
“The United States is reviewing the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement and whether the Taliban are living up to their commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,” added the statement.
Blinken also called on the Afghan leaders to support the historic opportunity for peace.
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Nine dead after Wardak mob clash with police
60 Taliban militants killed in Kandahar operation: MoD
Ghani’s administration is main hurdle for peace in Afghanistan: Taliban
Ghani appoints Wahid Majroh as MoPH Acting Minister
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Muted New Year’s celebrations held around the world
Iran showcases drones amid growing tension with South Korea
Dozens killed in Niger attack
Afghan cricket team set to play ODI series in UAE
Tahawol: Khalilzad mission approved by US
Sola: Zalmay Khalilzad’s mission discussed
Sola: Taliban’s intention for peace process discussed
Tahawol: Wais Ahmad Barmak discusses US forces withdrawal
Sola: Taliban delegation visits Iran
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Al-Qaeda gaining strength with help of Taliban: US Treasury report
-
Business4 days ago
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban delegation in Iran for ‘talks’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden tackles issue of bounties on US troops in Afghanistan with Putin
-
Latest News3 days ago
AIHRC reports sharp increase in assassinations last year
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban ‘unwilling’ peace talks participants: Nadery
-
World5 days ago
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two policemen killed, four wounded in separate blasts in Kabul