Taliban urges government staff to return to work 

(Last Updated On: August 16, 2021)

In a bid to reassure the nation, the Taliban on Monday called on all government employees, including women, to return to work.

The deputy head of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar Abdul Salam Hanafi stressed that diplomatic missions, and military and civilian government employees can work alongside the Taliban without any concerns and that no one’s rights will be violated.

This comes after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday after former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

The Taliban has said women can return to work as long as they observe the Islamic hijab.

“No Afghan citizen should worry about anyone who served in the previous government, and we will serve in our homeland, whether in the civil sector or in the military sector, and no one’s reputation or rights will be lost,” said Hanafi.

“The Taliban have announced that the employees of the departments and ministries can return to their jobs and there is no obstacle for women if they observe the Islamic hijab, and this is to reassure the people and all their benefits will be paid,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, who is close to the Taliban.

Many Kabul residents have welcomed the announcement.

“A new transition has taken place in Afghanistan, and the Taliban have announced that employees can continue to work which can be a source of hope in the current crisis in which nothing has collapsed,” said Abdul Qahar Fetrati, a resident of Kabul.

Although no details have yet been released on the structure of a new government, the Taliban has said efforts are being made to establish an inclusive government that all Afghans will be part of.