Latest News
Taliban ‘unwilling’ peace talks participants: Nadery
Nader Nadery, a member of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan’s (IRA) peace talks team says the negotiating teams have not held any formal meetings in the last nine days.
Nadery stated in a tweet that the Taliban has not been willing to engage in the peace talks.
“9 days that formal meetings are not held and the other side (Taliban) is not willing to engage in talks to end the conflict and save lives,” Nadery tweeted.
Nadery stressed that peace and ending the violence are the top priority of the people and the government of Afghanistan.
“To achieve this noble goal the Peace Negotiating Team of IRoA is committed and present in Doha,” he said.
This comes as a Taliban delegation led by the group’s head of political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is in Tehran to meet with the country’s officials.
The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem said they would discuss relations between the two countries; the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran; and the current political and security situation in Afghanistan.
The Afghan Foreign Ministry, however, said in a statement Iran would share Tehran’s view on the Afghan peace process, and “the existence of a regional consensus on an immediate ceasefire, a comprehensive peace agreement within the republic, and the preservation of constitutional values.”
Iran also wants to ensure that post-conflict Afghanistan would be no longer a safe haven for “terrorist groups” and remains a center of regional and international cooperation.
COVID-19
WHO pledges $112 million for COVID vaccines
The World Health Organization’s COVAX programme has pledged $112 million for COVID-19 vaccines to reach 20 percent of Afghanistan’s population, an Afghan health official said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists, the deputy health minister, Waheed Majroh, said it would take about six months to get the vaccines.
The COVAX programme is a global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries against the coronavirus and aims to deliver at least two billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 percent of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries.
Reuters reported that aside from COVAX, the country has also received a pledge of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.
Dr Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation at Afghanistan’s health ministry told Reuters that the “AstraZeneca brand which is manufactured in India will arrive soon in Afghanistan.”
Nazari said government was only concerned about the WHO approval of the vaccine and that the pre-qualification process has already started.
Afghanistan has registered a total of 54,854 infections and 2,390 deaths – but experts say the actual numbers are much higher and are underreported due to low testing and limited access to medical facilities in the war torn country.
Latest News
Ghani shares his concerns on polio problem with Bill Gates
President Ashraf Ghani and Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, held a video conference call on Monday night to discuss the polio situation in Afghanistan.
During the meeting the Gates and Ghani expressed their concerns over the surge in polio cases in Afghanistan due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban in areas under their control, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
“The two sides also held a comprehensive discussion on reforming the polio vaccine implementation process and increasing facilities in this regard,” the statement read.
Bill and his wife Melinda run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a funding organization, and polio eradication is one of their top priorities.
The foundation contributes to technical and financial resources to accelerate targeted vaccination campaigns, community mobilization, and routine immunizations and assists in dealing with the disease in Nigeria, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
The virtual meeting on Monday night comes after the Afghan Ministry of Public Health claimed this week that more than 3.5 million children have been deprived of anti-polio vaccinations due to restrictions imposed by the Taliban in several provinces.
The Ministry stated that the Taliban’s restrictions on the house-to-house vaccination campaign have increased from three to ten percent of homes in the last three years.
Mirjan Rasikh, head of the Polio Eradication Program said on this year’s campaign, which started just over a week ago that: “Although the Taliban promised to cooperate in implementing the vaccine, they have prevented it more so than in the past.”
“Children in Paktia and Maidan Wardak have missed the immunity doses against the poliovirus due to the Taliban’s restrictions,” Rasikh said.
The Taliban not only failed to cooperate with the process but also prevented thousands of children from getting the vaccine in Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Kunduz, Takhar, Paktika, and Paktia provinces, the Public Health Ministry said.
Business
Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) said Tuesday that new banknotes are being printed and will be put into circulation in Afghanistan soon.
Addressing a press conference, the Bank’s General Manager for Payments Mir Aziz Baraki stated that the bank collects around 3.8 billion AFN worth of old and damaged banknotes from circulation each year and replaces them with new banknotes.
Baraki added that the bank would issue 380 million notes this year in the denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 AFN.
The official said an amount has already been printed and would be released into circulation soon.
There is an estimated 293 billion AFN (approximately $3.7 billion) in circulation in Afghanistan currently.
WHO pledges $112 million for COVID vaccines
Ghani shares his concerns on polio problem with Bill Gates
Central Bank to replace old and damaged banknotes
Taliban ‘unwilling’ peace talks participants: Nadery
Saleh rejects SIGAR claims of cash being smuggled out through airport
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
Sola: Stalled situation of peace talks discussed
Tahawol: Biden policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in level of violence discussed
Zerbena: Interview with ACCI Chief, Shirbaz Kaminzada
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban should cut ties with Pakistan: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three people killed in separate incidents in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban ‘prevents’ 3.5 million children from getting polio vaccine
-
Featured3 days ago
Biden to keep Khalilzad as peace envoy for now
-
Latest News4 days ago
NATO stands ready to adjust its presence in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland