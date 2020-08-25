Featured
Taliban to visit Pakistan’s foreign ministry for ‘formal talks’
A delegation from the Taliban’s Qatar office will visit Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for formal talks on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed.
Qureshi confirmed this during a press conference on Monday but did not provide any further details on who the delegation would meet nor on how long they were expected to be in Pakistan.
The delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Baradar, the director of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, is in Pakistan at the invitation of the foreign ministry and members are expected to discuss matters around the Afghan peace negotiations.
Baradar spent nearly eight years in prison in Pakistan before being freed in 2018 at the United State’s request.
This is the second time the Taliban’s political team is visiting Pakistan. In October last year, the team first met Pakistan officials.
Qureshi meanwhile raised this at the press conference and said the October visit had eventually led to the signing of the US-Taliban agreement in Doha in February.
He said the Taliban had been invited again in the hope that stumbling blocks in the way of starting intra-Afghan talks could be ironed out so that talks could start soon.
On Sunday, Suheil Shaheen, the Taliban’s political office spokesman, said in a series of tweets that the delegation would discuss a number of issues with Pakistani officials.
“The delegation will hold talks with senior Pakistani officials about recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process, relaxation and facilitation of peoples’ movement and trade between the two neighboring countries, issues related to the Afghan refugees in Pakistan and other related topics,” he said on Twitter.
He also stated: “Delegations of the Political Office will pay more visits to other countries in near future as well.”
This comes just days after Pakistan imposed sanctions on individuals and “terrorist associated groups”, including Baradar, in keeping with the United Nations Security Council resolutions in order to avoid being demoted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.
Included in the measures taken, which would theoretically directly affect Baradar, Pakistan imposed a travel ban on 88 individuals and seized bank accounts and assets belonging to terrorists in the country.
In a statement last week, the Foreign Ministry said: “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.”
This notification comes ahead of the crucial FATF meeting in October which will see the force assess Pakistan’s progress in fighting crimes such as money laundering and terror financing.
Pakistan has long been accused of sheltering and supporting Taliban leaders but Islamabad has continued to deny the charges.
Pakistan meanwhile has been on FATF’s grey list since June 2018 and was given a final warning in February.
Special forces fail in attempt to arrest former football chief
Afghan Special Forces on Sunday night failed to arrest the former president of Afghanistan Football Federation, Keramuddin Karim, in Panjshir province, officials said.
Provincial officials told Ariana News that a ground and air operation was carried out in an attempt to arrest Karim but that it had been done so without coordinating with local authorities.
However, social media photos show Karim being supported by armed men as they keep security forces from arresting him.
The Afghan Attorney General’s Office (AGO) issued the arrest warrant for Karim in June last year after he was found guilty of sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.
On July 14, this year, the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation lost his appeal against a life ban from football activities by FIFA, for sexually abusing players.
In its judgment upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s panel said that Karim “violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players.”
Twitter limits engagement on another one of Trump’s tweets
Afghan, Tajik presidents discuss ways to improve bilateral relations
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon have agreed that a working committee from Afghanistan will soon visit Tajikistan to explore ways to enhance further cooperation between the two countries.
The decision was made during a telephone conversation on Saturday between the two presidents.
They also discussed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on important areas of cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy, roads and transport, science and education, information and culture.
In a statement issued by the Tajik president’s office, Rahmon stated it was stressed that interstate cooperation is a foreign policy priority for both countries and that they are taking practical measures to further expand relations.
“A constructive exchange of views was held on the active participation of both countries in the implementation of small and large regional and international projects in various fields, including energy and the implementation of the CASA-1000 project,” read the statement.
“The issues related to strengthening cooperation in the field of security, strengthening the capacity of the state border, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking in the framework of bilateral, regional and international cooperation were also discussed during the telephone conversation.”
