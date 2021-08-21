Latest News
Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says
The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman said on Saturday.
“Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks,” the official told Reuters.
Sola: Efforts to establish inclusive government discussed
Greece completes wall extension on border as Afghan migrant fears grow
Greece said on Friday it had completed a 40-kilometre fence on its natural border with Turkey, and a new surveillance system was in place, amid concerns that there could be an increase in migrants into Europe after Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.
The recent development in Afghanistan has fuelled fears in Europe of a repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis, when nearly a million people fleeing conflicts in the Middle East and beyond crossed to Greece from Turkey before continuing to other EU states, Reuters reported.
Greece, on the front line of that crisis, has said its border forces are on alert to make sure it does not become Europe’s gateway again.
“We examined ways to enhance surveillance and protection systems,” said Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos during a tour of the border with Greece’s citizens protection minister and military officials, adding, “This plan is being implemented and being carried out at a fast and intensified pace in view of the developments outside the borders of the country.”
The two ministers inspected the completion of an extension of the existing fence along the river border with Turkey, which began last year, and the implementation of a hi-tech, automated electronic monitoring system, Reuters reported.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan with Turkey’s president, Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday.
Erdogan said on Thursday Turkey had also taken measures along its border with Iran and his country would not become “Europe’s migrant storage unit”, Reuters reported.
Taliban seeks int’l assistance for rebuilding Afghanistan
Afghanistan is seeking international assistance in terms of rebuilding the country after years of occupation by foreign troops, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban Political Office in Qatar, said Thursday.
In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Shaheen expressed pleas for help in terms of restoring various sectors in Afghanistan.
“We have just come out of from one period of war and destruction, and entering a new phase. And that phase, I think the people of Afghanistan need help of other countries. They should come forward and help us in the health sector and also infrastructure, and education sector and other various sectors. They can a come to explore our resources, natural resources. This is our general invitation to all countries, and we appreciate any country that they help us at this crucial time of our history,” said the spokesman.
The Taliban said on Aug 15 that the war in Afghanistan has ended and they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They will take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign missions in the country.
