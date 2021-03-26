Taliban to target foreign troops staying beyond deadline

(Last Updated On: March 26, 2021)

The Taliban has threatened to resume hostilities against foreign troops in Afghanistan if they do not withdraw by May 1, 2021.

Based on the US-Taliban agreement, which was signed last year in Doha, all foreign forces have to leave Afghanistan by the deadline.

The militant group warned in a statement on Friday that failing in troop pullout from Afghanistan on the specified date in line with the Doha agreement, “undoubtedly it will be considered a violation of the accord by America for which it shall be held liable and which shall also harm its international standing.”

The Taliban’s statement comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s first press conference on Thursday during which he said that it would be “hard” to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan by a May 1 deadline.

Biden stated that it would be hard to meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw the last 3,500 US soldiers “just in terms of tactical reasons.”

“It’s gone be hard to meet May 1 deadline in terms of tactical reasons hard to get those troops out,” Biden told reporters.

The Taliban, however, stated that its fighters will be “compelled” to continue what it called “Jihad and armed struggle” against foreign forces in Afghanistan if the deadline is not met.

“All responsibility for the prolongation of war, death, and destruction will be on the shoulders of those who committed this violation,” the statement said.

This comes the Taliban halted all attacks on foreign troops in Afghanistan since the signing of the Doha deal.

Taliban said the Doha agreement is “the most sensible and shortest path to ending the past twenty-year war between Afghanistan and America and establishing a peaceful Afghanistan.”

The group said that the Taliban is “firmly committed to its undertakings outlined in the agreement, and wants the American side to also remain firmly committed to the Doha agreement and not wasting this historic opportunity due to flawed advice and incitement by warmongering circles.”