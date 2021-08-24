Latest News
Taliban to form a 12-member council to run Afghanistan: Sources
Sources close to the Taliban leadership told the American publication Foreign Policy that the group will form a 12-member council to run the country.
According to the report, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political deputy; Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, the son of Mullah Mohammad Omar; and Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, a senior member of Haqqani network will be included in the council.
“Our elders are busy. Consultations about a political system are underway. When we conclude our consultations, we will be witness to the system,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman.
Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will also be members of this council, reports indicated.
“Mullah Barada can work with other partners to form a truly inclusive government,” said Sayed Hafizullah Naqi, a member of the leadership of Hezb -i- Islami.
According to the report, the Taliban are ready to give some members of the previous government some ministries as they want to form an inclusive government.
The Taliban, meanwhile, have said they will not form a government while the United States has a military presence in Afghanistan.
The Council of Shiite Ulema also reiterated the need for an inclusive government to be formed by the Taliban.
“Creating an Islamic system acceptable to all and forming an inclusive government is our desire,” said an Ulema member Sayed Hussain Alami Balkhi.
Afghanistan has been in a political and legal vacuum for ten days, with sources saying the Taliban will not announce the formation of a government until the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is complete.
“A broad-based, comprehensive and inclusive Islamic system should be formed with the participation of all ethnic groups, brothers of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Akbari, a member of the Shiite Council of Afghanistan.
In such a situation, one of the obstacles to forming an inclusive government with the Taliban is Ahmad Massoud’s opposition to the Taliban in Panjshir. Although political talks are ongoing to resolve the stalemate between the two sides, both sides have warned each other of the possibility of using the military option.
Latest News
Boarding evacuation flights ‘difficult’ for Afghans with visas
Hundreds of Afghans continue to crowd the entrances to the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the adjacent military base in Kabul, many of whom have no official documents allowing them to board evacuation flights.
A number of Afghans who spoke to Ariana News said fellow countrymen without documents were preventing those, with valid visas or permission to board flights, from entering the airport.
Reports meanwhile state that a number of Afghans who managed to get into the airport were removed once it was determined they did not have the necessary documents.
“We have documents but they do not allow us to enter the airport, which has made things difficult for us,” said Samim, one Afghan hoping to leave the country.
“We have documents, all our documents are complete, and sometimes they send us to one gate and sometimes to another gate,” said Haroon, another resident.
Another Afghan national waiting to enter the gates of the airport told Ariana News that people who stormed the north gate of Kabul airport this week, on the military side, had no documents, while many families that have been camped out at that gate for days have all the necessary paperwork in place.
“Many people who have no documents, rushed here,” said Gul Khan, a resident.
Meanwhile, Ahmad Nawed a teacher from Marshall Fahim National Defense University said he has pitched his tent outside the airport in the hope of getting on a flight.
He said he does not have a visa but has all his military documents proving he was in the defense force.
“No, I do not have documents, but I do have military documents that I worked in Kabul,” said Nawed.
Latest News
UK says it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan
The United Kingdom said late on Monday it has evacuated over 7,000 people from Afghanistan, adding that the evacuation process will run as long as the security situation allows and that no firm date was set for the end of evacuation flights, Reuters reported.
“7,109 individuals have been evacuated from Afghanistan under Operation PITTING, which commenced on Friday 13 August. More than 1,000 UK Armed Forces personnel deployed in Kabul”, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
According to Reuters, this includes embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy programme and a number of nationals from partner nations, the statement added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed on Monday to work together to ensure all those eligible to leave Afghanistan were able to, including after the initial evacuation phase ended, Johnson’s office said.
The Taliban seized power earlier this month from a U.S.-backed government.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said over the weekend that Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a “moderating influence” over the Taliban, despite mistrust between the UK and those governments.
Latest News
One killed, three wounded in Kabul airport shooting: Reports
German forces reported an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen on the north side of Kabul airport on Monday, leaving one Afghan security force member dead and three others injured. .
CNN reported clashes reportedly began between Afghan forces and unknown individuals and led to the intervention by German and American forces.
Sources told Ariana News that Taliban officials at Kabul airport have entered into talks with US forces to resolve the challenges faced in the past week.
Reports indicate that a sniper reportedly opened fire on Afghan guards inside the facility, and the Afghan security forces responded with fire. However reports state that when the US forces opened fire, one Afghan soldier was killed and three others were wounded.
The Taliban has meanwhile appealed to the public not to gather outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport.
“Although people have problems, we ask them to please leave the place and let those who have documents travel. We advised the Mujahidin to treat the people well,” said Mawolavi Fateh, a Taliban commander at Kabul airport.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has also said that all civilian flights have been suspended until further notice. The authority has also asked the public not to go to the airport.
“We ask people to please stop the chaos. Only those who have a document or visa in hand can travel, there is no civilian flight at the moment,” said Sibghatullah Kakar, a Civil Aviation Authority employee.
Despite multiple calls from the Taliban and organizations for people without documents or visas to stay away from the airport, hundreds continue to flock there daily in the hope of getting on an evacuation flight.
“I have NATO documents, I worked with Spanish forces, I also have documents, but I cannot travel due to overcrowding,” said Ali Jan, a resident of Parwan.
“There is no way of entering the airport, everyone coming here says they are going to America; these people don’t have documents,” said Assadullah, a resident of Kabul.
This comes after US President Joe Biden said late Sunday that Washington has an unwavering commitment to getting American citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan.
Biden said the security situation in Afghanistan was changing rapidly and his administration was concerned about the threat from Islamic State (Daesh) in Afghanistan.
Haji Mohammad Idris has meanwhile been appointed as acting director of the Central Bank in a bid to resolve the issue of banks being closed, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.
