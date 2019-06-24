Taliban Threatens Afghan Media to Stop Ads Against the Group

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2019)

The Taliban insurgent group on Monday threatened Afghan media to stop airing anti-Taliban advertisements unless they will be a military target.

In a statement released, the insurgent group has set a one-week ultimatum for all radio stations and TV channels to stop the anti-Taliban advertisements paid for by the government.

The Taliban adds that those media outlets that refuse to do this will be considered enemy intelligence nests and their journalists and others staffs will not be safe.

The Afghan security institutions pay media outlets to broadcast advertisements so that people inform security forces if they see any suspicious activities.

This comes as the insurgent group has attacked media outlets in the past due to different reasons.