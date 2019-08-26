Taliban Threat to Treat Salaam Telecom Employees, Installations as Military Targets

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2019)

The Taliban has warned the employees and facilities of the public Salaam telecommunication company across the country that their fighter will target them with military attacks.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid accused the company of serving as a spy organization for the Afghan government and the U.S. soldiers.

The group further claimed that the company collects information and share with the intelligence organs.

“All centers, telecommunication towers, vehicles and installations of the company are declared as military targets,” Mujahid said adding that their fighters would treat the company employees as intelligence operatives.

According to their statement, the group would also cut off all underground fiber optics and internet cables of the Salaam company.

Meanwhile, the Taliban also warned that it would punish anyone who owns the Salaam Telecom Sim Card.

Afghan and the company’s officials yet to make a comment about the statement.