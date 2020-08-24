Featured
Taliban team heads to Islamabad for talks with officials
A Taliban team led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Baradar traveled to Pakistan on Sunday to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials, the Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said.
Shaheen said the delegation went to Islamabad at the invitation of Pakistan and that they will meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials to discuss issues around Afghan peace among other topics.
Pakistan has not commented on this yet.
This latest development comes just days after Pakistan imposed sanctions on “terrorists” and “terrorist associated groups” in order to avoid being demoted from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.
The sanctions include an international travel ban.
Islamabad also seized bank accounts and assets belonging to terrorists in the country.
According to reports, 88 people including Mullah Abdul Baradar had sanctions applied to them.
Pakistan has long been accused of sheltering and supporting Taliban leaders but Islamabad has continued to deny the charges.
Pakistan meanwhile has been on FATF’s grey list since June 2018 and was given a final warning in February.
Tashkent urges tighter security for Uzbek companies in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan has asked the Afghan government to tighten security measures for staff employed by Uzbek companies operating in Afghanistan.
This comes after an armed attack was carried out against Uzbek railway company staff working in Balkh province last week.
Central Asian news agency Trend reported Sunday that Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar spoke over the phone following the attack near Hairaton railway station on Thursday.
According to Trend, Uzbekistan’s state railway company said in a statement that during the attack by unidentified gunmen, an Afghan soldier guarding the railway line was killed, and an Uzbek railway specialist was wounded and taken to hospital.
In response to Kamilov’s request, Atmar reportedly said that Afghan authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the attack and bring those involved to justice.
Afghanistan shares a northern border with Uzbekistan, which has worked on infrastructure projects in the country over the past few years – including the construction of a railway line.
Kabul province police chief fired over rise in attacks in city
The Ministry of Interior confirmed Sunday Kabul province police chief, Amanullah Wahidi, has been dismissed following a sharp increase in insecurity in the capital in the past few weeks.
Brigadier General Amanullah Wahidi was appointed to the position in April, replacing Lieutenant General Sayed Mohammad Roshandil.
No details have yet been given on who his replacement will be.
However, these past few weeks have been marred by a string of IED explosions, a rocket attack an assassination and an attempted assassination.
On Saturday, an Afghan National Army colonel who served for the logistics department of the Defense Ministry and his driver were killed in an attack by armed men in Kart-e-Naw in Kabul’s PD8.
On the same day a string of IEDs were detonated against targets in the city. As many as five were detonated on Saturday morning and Saturday night.
At least one person was killed and six others wounded in these blasts.
Just over a week ago, peace negotiator and political activist Fawzia Koofi was shot in the hand after gunmen attacked her on the outskirts of the city while she was traveling back from Parwan province.
In a separate incident last Wednesday, Abdulbaqi Amin, head of the Ministry of Education’s science council and proponent of peace, was killed in a targeted blast while driving in Kabul city.
This incident came just a day after Kabul was bombarded by rockets that killed at least three people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack and said it had fired off 16 rockets. The city’s diplomatic zone and Presidential Palace had been the main targets.
But, residents have raised their voices in the past few weeks over the growing number of attacks – especially magnetic IEDs that are attached to vehicles.
As a result, President Ashraf Ghani met with Kabul police officials two days ago and ordered them to take steps to improve the security situation in the capital.
According to the Presidential Palace, security officials were told by the president that he had “visited police stations, the situation is not acceptable to me and there is an immediate need for administrative changes.”
Ghani also called out police chiefs and said they need to be more vigilant and ensure individuals who break the law are dealt with according to the law.
Military chiefs review security operations in Afghanistan’s north
Afghanistan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense Shahmahmood Mikhiel and Resolute Support Commander General Scott Miller visited northern Afghanistan this week to review security operations and reaffirm NATO support for Afghan security forces.
In a statement issued by Resolute Support, Mikhiel said: “We came here with General Miller to speak to the Corps commander and assess the security situation in the North and see what we can do [to assist].”
“Fortunately, under the leadership of [Brigadier General] Alizai, the security situation over the past 5-6 months has really improved in the north. There are some [enemy] movements in some places, [but] our security and defense forces can confront and eliminate the existing threats.”
Mikhail said while security forces continue to push back enemy combatants, their goal is to end the fighting, gain the trust and respect of the people and enable peace.
“War is not our goal; it’s a tool so we can provide a secure environment for our people to live in and create the possibility of education for their kids,” said Mikhail.
“I hope that all people should be proud of their security and defense forces and assist them.”
Ongoing enemy attacks, however, mean security forces must defend themselves and the Afghan citizens they are charged with protecting, extending the cycle of violence.
Alizai, who commands 209th Shaheen Corps, meanwhile stated that the Afghan National Army’s (ANA) main duty was to provide security to the people and protect territorial integrity.
“However, if the opposition continues their level of violence, we will have no objection in fighting a war against them. We are always ready to give a jaw-breaking response and stand against anyone who creates problems against our people,” said Alizai.
This visit comes as Miller continues to meet with Afghan leaders, providing reassurance and reaffirming ongoing commitment from the coalition to continue improving Afghan security forces and ensure they have the tools and training to secure peace in Afghanistan in the long-term.
But according to the statement, Miller carries a consistent message – the Taliban must reduce violence so the political process designed to end the war has a chance to take hold.
“The Afghan people want peace,” said Miller.
“And it’s a requirement the Taliban lower their violence. We’ve talked with the Afghan security forces – all violence does is continue to create more violence. And so the Afghan security forces will continue to take care of the Afghan people. But at the same time, we’ll be prepared to pursue the right paths toward a peaceful settlement.”
