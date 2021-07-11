Latest News
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
At least seven Afghan pilots have been assassinated off base in recent months, according to two senior Afghan government officials, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters, this series of targeted killings, which haven’t been previously reported, illustrate what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is a deliberate Taliban effort to destroy one of Afghanistan’s most valuable military assets: its corps of U.S.- and NATO-trained military pilots.
In so doing, the Taliban — who have no air force — are looking to level the playing field as they press major ground offensives.
Reuters confirmed the identities of two of the slain pilots through family members but could not independently verify the names of the other five who were allegedly targeted.
In response to questions from Reuters, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the group had killed Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray, and that it had started a program that will see Afghan Air Force pilots “targeted and eliminated because all of them do bombardment against their people.”
A U.N. report documented 229 civilian deaths caused by the Taliban in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2021, and 41 civilian deaths caused by the Afghan Air Force over the same period.
Afghanistan’s government has not publicly disclosed the number of pilots assassinated in targeted killings and the Defense Ministry did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.
The Pentagon meanwhile told Reuters it was aware of the deaths of several Afghan pilots in killings claimed by the Taliban, but declined to comment on U.S. intelligence and investigations.
Afghan military pilots are particularly attractive assassination targets, current and former U.S. and Afghan officials say. They can strike Taliban forces massing for major attacks, shuttle commandos to missions and provide life-saving air cover for Afghan ground troops. Pilots take years to train and are hard to replace, representing an outsized blow to the country’s defenses with every loss.
Shoot-downs and accidents are ever-present risks. Yet these pilots often are most vulnerable in the streets of their own neighborhoods, where attackers can come from anywhere, said retired U.S. Brigadier General David Hicks, who commanded the training effort for the Afghan Air Force from 2016 to 2017.
“Their lives were at much greater risk during that time (off base) than they were while they were flying combat missions,” Hicks said.
Although Taliban assassinations of pilots have happened in years past, the recent killings take on greater significance as the Afghan Air Force is tested like never before, Reuters reported.
“Pilots are on top of the Taliban’s hit list,” the senior Afghan government official said.
That Afghan official and two others, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they’re working to protect pilots and their families, moving some to on-base housing and relocating others to safer civilian neighborhoods.
A White House National Security Council spokesperson strongly condemned “all targeted assassinations in Afghanistan” and stressed U.S. commitments to continue providing security assistance to the Afghan military, Reuters reported.
The Pentagon meanwhile told Reuters it would seek to provide Afghanistan with extra aircraft to ease the strain of combat losses and maintenance downtime.
McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier
Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round.
As a thrilling first five-minute frame drew to a close, both fighters were still trying to land as McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his leg.
Medics were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue, prompting referee Herb Dean to declare a stop to the bout on the instructions of the doctor.
Interviewed in the octagon with his leg in a cast, McGregor raged about his misfortune.
“I was boxing the head off him, kicking the leg off him, (he was doing) the usual, diving to close the distance. This is not over – if I have to take this outside with him, it’s on outside,” he roared.
With McGregor having won at featherweight in 2014 and Poirier extracting revenge at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January, the run-up to the third fight was punctuated by bad blood between the pair, in marked contrast to a face-off earlier this year where the pair paid each other compliments.
Though American Poirier was fighting on home turf, his entrance to “The Boss” by James Brown was greeted with boos from the sizeable portion of the crowd that was there to support McGregor, and there was no friendly touch of gloves before the fight began.
McGregor came out fast, switching between high and low kicks and dancing in and out of range as both fighters maintained a furious pace.
The Irish fighter tried a guillotine choke as the fight went to the mat with Poirier in top position, and when he had escaped the choke he rained down thunderous punches and elbows on McGregor.
Though McGregor struck back, Poirier looked set to finish the fight before abruptly breaking off his attack in the final seconds of the round to complain to referee Dean that the Irishman was grabbing at his gloves.
As McGregor swung and tried to back away, his footwork let him down, snapping his leg.
“He fractured it in one of the checks at the beginning of the fight and he broke it on a punch, for sure … I felt something, he was kicking me hard,” Poirier said in a post-fight interview.
The doctor’s stoppage is chalked up as a win for Poirier and a loss on McGregor’s record, his third defeat in his last four fights in the UFC.
Air defense system installed at Kabul Airport
The Ministries of Defense and Interior have announced a new air defense system has been installed at Kabul airport.
The ministries said in a statement late Saturday night that the newly installed air defense system in Kabul would be activated at 2 am Sunday morning.
“This system has been proven to be useful in repelling rockets and missiles in the world, based on experience,” read the statement.
The Ministries of Interior and Defense have emphasized that the security sector and the security and defense forces are ready to defend their people and country at any cost.
“We can say only that we activated this system last night and it is important for us that it was provided by a foreign country,” said Ajmal Omar Shinwari, spokesman for the security and defense forces at a press conference in Kabul.
The army did not provide further details on the air defense system, nor did they say who the donor country was.
But military experts say the system, which have at least the power to defuse a missile, is critical to the current situation.
“It is difficult to use this military system. Trained people must be prepared for it,” said Zahir Azimi, a retired army general.
Since 2001, when foreign troops arrived in Afghanistan, there have been no air hazard disposal facilities in Afghanistan, and the Civil Aviation Authority has just recently taken over responsibility for Afghanistan’s radar system.
This comes as the Taliban intensifies their attacks in various parts of the country.
At least 12 killed as mini van carrying migrants crashes in Turkey
A mini van carrying Afghan, Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants crashed in eastern Turkey early on Sunday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 26 others, local authorities said.
The crash occurred in Van province’s Muradiye district near the Turkish border with Iran, where the vehicle caught fire after tumbling into a ditch, two local sources with information on the matter told Reuters.
The identities of those killed in the accident were not immediately clear, both sources said, adding that the owner of the bus had been detained.
Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe. Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, regularly cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot before being ferried west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.
