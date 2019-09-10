Taliban Takes Control of Yangi Qala District in Takhar

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2019)

Taliban militants took control of Yangi Qala district in northern Takhar province on Thursday, a local official said.

Provincial governor spokesman Jawad Hijri told Ariana News that Afghan forces retreated from the district to avoid civilian casualties.

He added that Afghan forces will launch an operation to retake the district after fresh troops arrive.

According to Mr. Hijri, 29 militants including Taliban’s laser unit commander Imamuddin Osmani were killed in the clashes.

He further said that five members of public uprising forces were also injured in the exchange of fires.

This is the second district to fall in the hand of Taliban in a week. Earlier, Taliban captured Anardara district in western Farah province.

Meanwhile, Afghan forces recaptured Yamgan and Wardoj districts of Badakhshan province from Taliban militants.