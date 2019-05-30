Taliban Takes Control of District Center in Badghis

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2019)

Taliban militants have taken control of Bala Murghab district center in Badghis province, a local official said on Thursday.

Ziauddin Akazai, a member of parliament from Badghis province told Ariana News that dozens of Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack over the district center on Wednesday midnight.

Akazai added that Taliban militants captured the governor office and police headquarter after several hours of clashes with the security forces.

He further said that 10 members of the Special Forces were killed and 11 others wounded in clashes with the Taliban.

In addition, ten Taliban militants were also killed during the fighting.

A security source who wishes not to be named said that all security forces have been relocated to an army battalion in the district.

Local security officials have not made a comment about the report yet.

Government forces and Taliban fighters have exchanged the district several times in the past.

Meanwhile, lawmakers from the western provinces expressed their concerns regarding the security situation of the province in a press conference today.

Ghulam Farooq Majroh, an MP from Herat province warned that if the Taliban completely capture Bala Murghab district it will lead to the collapse of several other districts of Badghis province.