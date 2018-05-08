Taliban Takes Control of A Key District in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: May 08, 2018 5:26 pm)

The Taliban has taken control of Tala wa Barfak district in northern Baghlan province, following days of clashes with the Afghan security forces, local officials confirmed Tuesday.

Baghlan’s Provincial Council Chief Mohammad Safdar Mohseni said that the district was collapsed the Taliban today at around 03:30 pm.

Local authorities also said that if the Afghan security forces receive urgent military support they can retake the district from the militant group and that will avoid casualties to government forces.

The Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that they seized weapons and ammunition after taking control of the district.

Earlier, the Afghan security forces have reclaimed Kohistan district of Badakhshan province after briefly seized by the Taliban.

This comes as the Taliban has recently announced their spring offensive “Al Khadaq” against the government forces across the war-torn country.