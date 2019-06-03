Taliban Takes 25 Members of People’s Peace Movement in Helmand

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2019)

Taliban militants have taken 25 members of the People’s Peace Movement to the areas under their control.

One of the peace marchers said that the Taliban stopped them on the way to Mosa Qala district of Helmand province and took four of the leaders with themselves.

He added that the militants took away another 21 peace marchers on Monday afternoon.

Immediately there were no details about there whereabouts.

The peace activists left the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah toward the district of Mosa Qala, which has been under Taliban control for year, on Thursday.

The activists are demanding the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire.