Taliban Takes 12 Civilians Hostages in Farah

(Last Updated On: January 5, 2019)

Taliban insurgents held 12 civilians hostages on Saturday morning in western Farah province of Afghanistan, a local official said.

Shah Mahmoud Naeemi, the deputy provincial council for Farah told Ariana News that the militants have kidnapped 12 civilians while the passengers were traveling from Dor Abad area to the center of Farah city.

He further claimed that the insurgents have shot dead two of the hostages. The victims are said to be an employee of the provincial governor and a sells agent for an Airline.

Taliban has not made a comment about the incident yet.