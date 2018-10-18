Taliban Suicide Bomber Targets NATO Convoy Near Bagram Airfield

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2018)

A Taliban suicide bomber has targeted a NATO military convoy near Bagram airfield, local officials confirmed.

Waheda Shahkar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, said the attack took place late on Wednesday in Sey Dukan area of Bagram district.

The official further said that at least two Afghan civilians were killed and two others wounded as a result of the incident but denied to make any comment about casualties sustained to foreign forces.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan has not made a comment about the report yet.

However, unconfirmed reports suggest that five Czech servicemen were injured in the blast.

In a statement, the Taliban insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attack.