Taliban Suffers Losses in Urozgan, Zabul Provinces

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2019)

At least six Taliban insurgents were killed and 10 others wounded in two separate military raids in Urozgan and Zabul provinces, the 205th Atal Corps said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Afghan security forces have conducted two separate military operations during the last 24 hours in Trinkot, the center of Urozgan province and Shinkai district of Zabul province.

The statement says, during the operation in Trinkot, at least four Taliban militants were killed, seven others were injured, and three suspected insurgents were detained by security forces.

Two Taliban insurgents were killed and three others wounded in a separate operation in Shinkai district of Zabul, the statement further says.

Urozgan and Zabul are among the insecure provinces of Afghanistan where Taliban Insurgents are active in a number of their districts.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.