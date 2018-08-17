Taliban Suffers heavy Casualties In Farah Operation

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2018 4:02 pm)

Afghan soldiers, backed by U.S. forces have killed as many as 60 Taliban insurgents and wounded over 40 more in an operation in Balablok district of western Farah province, a security official confirmed Friday.

The Provincial Police Chief, Fazal Ahmad Sherzad said that that in the operation, the Afghan security forces has targeted the Taliban hideout and destroyed the group’s military equipment and ammunition.

He did not elaborate on possible casualties to civilians and Afghan security forces during the operation. But he stressed that the air and ground operation is also underway in many other districts of the province.

This comes as reports suggest, with the deployment of foreign forces in Farah, the Taliban attacks on outposts of the Afghan forces have been declined in the province.

Farah has been among relatively restive provinces of Afghanistan in recent years, where the Taliban insurgents have been actively operating in its number of the districts.