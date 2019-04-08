Taliban Suffered Heavy Casualties in Bala Murghab: MoD

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2019)

At least 99 Taliban insurgents were killed and 35 others injured in an operation conducted by the Afghan Forces in Bala Murghab district of Badghis province, the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

In a statement released on April 8, MoD said that the Afghan forces conducted a clearance operation during last 48 hours as intense clashes continue with the Taliban militants.

According to the statement, the Afghan forces have also seized or destroyed several Taliban vehicles and a number of their weapons and ammunition during the military raids.

At the meantime, at least 12 Afghan soldiers were killed and 34 others wounded in the ongoing clashes with the insurgents in the district.

The Taliban militants have not made a comment about the incident yet.