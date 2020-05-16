Latest News
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Paktika, Urozgan operations
At least 54 Taliban militants were killed and 20 others wounded in operations by the Afghan forces in Paktika and Urozgan province.
The Afghan forces carried out a joint operation from Friday midnight until Saturday noon to crackdown the Taliban presence in Yosuf Khel district of Paktika province.
Nisar Ahmad Abdurahimzai, the provincial police chief told Ariana News that at least 31 insurgents including three key commanders of the Taliban were killed and six others wounded.
According to him, the commanders were identified as Omar, the Taliban shadow district governor for the Paktika’s center, Sadat, the group’s military chief, and Motasim, a commander of the Taliban.
The security official said that three dead bodies the Taliban have remained on the battlefield, adding that the Afghan forces have also seized a number of Taliban weapons and ammo.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said that Afghan commando forces conducted ground and air operations in parts of Tarinkot, the capital of Urozgan province.
As a result, at least 23 militants – including a group’s commander known as Mullah Samsor – were killed and 14 more injured, the ministry added.
The Taliban militant group, however, denied its casualties in Oruzgan and called a “propaganda” by the Afghan government but the group yet to comment on the incident in Paktika.
Khalilzad: ‘A new date is under discussion’ to start Intra-Afghan negotiations
The Intra-Afghan negotiations have to start as soon as possible, and there has been a discussion of dates, said Khalilzad on Friday.
The US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, in a briefing through a teleconference Friday, told the press that the Intra-Afghan negotiations were the only solution to the problems in Afghanistan, noting that “a new date is under discussion” to get the talks started.
“Although the recent violence has raised questions about the peace process, and the path to peace is not straight and there are challenges and difficulties,” he said, “but there is no alternative to pushing forward with peace.”
He emphasized that there was no military solution to the war in Afghanistan, but a peace agreement among Afghans, adding that “I know that they are tired of war, they want the war to end, and we stand with them,” and the US-Taliban agreement has opened an opportunity to achieve that.
Answering a press question, he said that there were forces that didn’t see peace in Afghanistan in their interests and have been trying to increase violence, to undermine the prospect for peace, and therefore “We’re urging both sides not to fall into that trap, but indeed to cooperate against the terrorists, including ISIS.”
It is noteworthy that on 29th February, the United States signed an agreement with the Taliban for bringing peace to Afghanistan.
As per the February agreement, the Intra-Afghan negotiations – between the Afghan Government and the Taliban – were supposed to start on 10th March.
Unfortunately, there have been challenges, particularly two major ones – prisoner releases and reduction in violence – that have been holding back the talks.
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan surpassed 6,000
According to the Ministry of Public Health, 414 new cases were registered in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours which brought the total number of Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan to 6,053.
The cases were recorded as follow: 162 in Kabul, 132 in Herat, 26 in Balkh, 19 in Samangan, 13 in Kandahar, 12 in Paktia, and nine in Jawzjan.
In the meantime, The MoPH underlined that 17 patients have died of the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the death toll of Covid-19 in Afghanistan to 153.
The number of recovered patients from Coronavirus in the country reached 745.
Wahid Majrooh, the MoPH medical service providing deputy said, “Not following the health recommendations is one of the main reasons why the virus has spread widely.”
This comes as the worldwide cases of Coronavirus passed 4.4 million and the death toll passed 300,000.
Macaque monkey trial offers hope to develop effective Coronavirus vaccine
A Coronavirus vaccine has provided protection and immunity against Covid-19 in six rhesus macaque monkeys, BBC reported on Friday.
The vaccine which is now undergoing human clinical trials gives early hope, however, there is no guarantee this result will translate to people.
The trial was conducted in the US, involving researchers from the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Oxford University.
BBC wrote, “The animals who had been given the vaccine, and were then exposed to SARS-CoV-2, had less of the virus in their lungs and airways which was then compared with the control group of monkeys which was not given the vaccine.”
The vaccine appeared to protect the monkeys against developing pneumonia.
This comes as the Rhesus macaques have similar immune systems to humans which gives the vaccine results early hopes.
Dozens of vaccines are being developed to diagnose, prevent, and cure the Coronavirus, however, the WHO stated on Thursday that the Coronavirus may never go away.
