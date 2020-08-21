Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations.

In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “there is no legitimate reason for delay.”

Condemning the Wednesday’s attacks in Kabul that claimed the lives of two civilians, including Abdulbaqi Amin, who was the head of the science council at the Ministry of Education, Khalilzad said, “His death at the hands of spoilers who seek to delay and derail Afghan peace is tragic.”

“We condemn this terrorist act and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghan people who yearn for peace,” Khalilzad added.

“The right tribute to Dr. Amin is for all sides to reduce violence and immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations,” he tweeted.

This comes as, on Thursday, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Afghan government has removed obstacles on the path to peace, and called on the Taliban to call a permanent ceasefire and sit around the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

In a video message to the Afghan security forces on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 101st independence anniversary, Ghan said a “fair and enduring” peace is due to come in the country as the government has made a huge effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.

پیام رئیس جمهور غنی خطاب به نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی، به مناسبت ۱۰۱ مین سالروز استرداد استقلال کشور pic.twitter.com/j1jq08qnmZ — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 20, 2020

“We have opened the way for a fair peace. In this regard we have not only shown our will and commitment but also we have taken practical steps toward achieving that; Taliban prisoners release and conveying consultative peace Loya Jirga are notable instances of our efforts,” Ghani said.

“We yearn for peace in which our youth engaged in building their country. We will bring a peace that all ethnicities of Afghanistan could live together in peace and security and strive for the excellence and progress of the country.”

Meanwhile, the Taliban demands a full release of all 320 “hard-core” controversial Taliban inmates as a precondition to kick start the peace talks with the Afghan government.

Although Ghani has signed the release order of these prisoners, the process has been stalled after the government on Wednesday suspended the release process.

Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.

The process has also raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on the government to not release some of these prisoners who are guilty of having killed their nationals.