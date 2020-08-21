Latest News
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz: MoD
The Afghan Defense Ministry (MoD) said that the Taliban militants have suffered heavy casualties in clashes in Kunduz province.
In a statement released on Friday, the MoD the clashes started after insurgents attacked security checkpoints of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) on Kunduz-Khanabad highway.
According to the ministry, the Afghan forces conducted clearance operations along the highway in the last two days to crackdown the Taliban presence.
At least 38 Taliban militants were killed and 16 others wounded during the raids, the MoD added.
“The Afghan National Army forces have pushed back the Taliban attacks and cleared the area of Taliban and number of anti-personnel mines planted by the Taliban were neutralized as well,” the statement said.
The ministry, however, did not provide details about the Afghan forces’ casualties.
The Taliban has commented in this regard yet.
This comes as clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban fighters have intensified in recent days.
On Thursday, the Taliban attacked security outposts of the public uprising forces in Khwaja Bahauddin district of Takhar province, killing at least 13 pro-government forces and an Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier and wounding six more.
Khalilzad urges gov’t, Taliban to “immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations”
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “there is no legitimate reason for delay.”
Condemning the Wednesday’s attacks in Kabul that claimed the lives of two civilians, including Abdulbaqi Amin, who was the head of the science council at the Ministry of Education, Khalilzad said, “His death at the hands of spoilers who seek to delay and derail Afghan peace is tragic.”
“We condemn this terrorist act and offer our condolences to his family, friends, and the Afghan people who yearn for peace,” Khalilzad added.
“The right tribute to Dr. Amin is for all sides to reduce violence and immediately start intra-Afghan negotiations,” he tweeted.
This comes as, on Thursday, President Ashraf Ghani said that the Afghan government has removed obstacles on the path to peace, and called on the Taliban to call a permanent ceasefire and sit around the negotiating table with the Afghan government.
In a video message to the Afghan security forces on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 101st independence anniversary, Ghan said a “fair and enduring” peace is due to come in the country as the government has made a huge effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
پیام رئیس جمهور غنی خطاب به نیروهای امنیتی و دفاعی، به مناسبت ۱۰۱ مین سالروز استرداد استقلال کشور pic.twitter.com/j1jq08qnmZ
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 20, 2020
“We have opened the way for a fair peace. In this regard we have not only shown our will and commitment but also we have taken practical steps toward achieving that; Taliban prisoners release and conveying consultative peace Loya Jirga are notable instances of our efforts,” Ghani said.
“We yearn for peace in which our youth engaged in building their country. We will bring a peace that all ethnicities of Afghanistan could live together in peace and security and strive for the excellence and progress of the country.”
Meanwhile, the Taliban demands a full release of all 320 “hard-core” controversial Taliban inmates as a precondition to kick start the peace talks with the Afghan government.
Although Ghani has signed the release order of these prisoners, the process has been stalled after the government on Wednesday suspended the release process.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
The process has also raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on the government to not release some of these prisoners who are guilty of having killed their nationals.
Kabul’s Qarabagh district governor survives armed attack
Khwaja Mohammad Hanif Sediqqi, Qarabagh district chief of Kabul province has survived a gun attack while he was traveling on Kabul-Parwan Highway.
Sediqqi told Ariana News that he came under attack in Bagh-e-Areq village of the district at around 1 p.m. Thursday.
The official was on his way home on the highway when unknown gunmen attacked his vehicle.
One of his bodyguards was killed, the official said adding that he escaped unharmed.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The incident comes amid rising insecurity in Qarabagh district and along the Kabul-Parwan highway in recent days.
Qarabagh district governor, however, said that 500 security personnel have been deployed along the highway to ensure passenger security.
Last week, unknown armed men attacked a member of the Afghan peace talks team, Fawzia Koofi, in the district.
The Ministry of Interior said that the attack took place when the two women got out of their car to purchase something on the side of the road and Koofi sustained minor injuries in the incident.
Ghani calls on Taliban to join talks as ‘all obstacles removed’
President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday that the Afghan government has removed obstacles on the path to peace, and called on the Taliban to call a permanent ceasefire and sit around the negotiating table with the Afghan government.
In a video message to the Afghan security forces on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 101st independence anniversary, Ghan said a “fair and enduring” peace is due to come in the country as the government has made a huge effort to bring peace to Afghanistan.
“We have opened the way for a fair peace. In this regard we have not only shown our will and commitment but also we have taken practical steps toward achieving that; Taliban prisoners release and conveying consultative peace Loya Jirga are notable instances of our efforts,” Ghani said.
“We yearn for peace in which our youth engaged in building their country. We will bring a peace that all ethnicities of Afghanistan could live together in peace and security and strive for the excellence and progress of the country.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan peace process seems to have stalled once again as the government on Wednesday suspended the controversial release process of 320 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners, a process which has been a stumbling block in the peace talks process over the past few months.
Sediq Sediqqi, the Presidential spokesman, told Ariana News that the government will not release the remaining Taliban prisoners unless the group frees 22 Afghan security force members they are holding captive.
This comes after the government released 80, of what was initially a group of 400 prisoners, from Pul-e Charkhi prison in Kabul following a presidential decree to pardon and release them.
Last Monday’s decree, signed by President Ashraf Ghani, was the result of a Loya Jirga, or grand council, which voted in favor of the insurgents’ release following two days of consultations.
The process has however raised concerns and Australia and France have also publicly called on the government to not release all 320 prisoners – some of whom are guilty of having killed their nationals.
Meanwhile, reliable sources from the Afghan government Wednesday told Ariana News that the process would be suspended until the United States has reached an agreement over six of the Taliban prisoners involved in insider attacks, the so-called green-on-blue attacks, with Australia and France.
