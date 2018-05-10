Taliban Suffer Heavy Casualties in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2018 3:55 pm)

Taliban fighters attacked border police checkpoints in Ghorak and Rigestan districts of southern Kandahar province last night, an official said.

Provincial governor spokesman Zia Durrani told Ariana News that at least 30 Taliban militants were killed and 45 others wounded when Afghan forces responded to the militant’s attack.

He also confirmed that the clashes left five border police dead and seven others wounded.

According to Mr. Durrani, there was no report of damage to the inhabitants of the areas due to the clashes.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.