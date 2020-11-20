Latest News
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat: MoD
The Afghan Defense Ministry (MoD) claimed Friday that the Taliban suffered heavy casualties in western Herat province.
Colonel Esmatullah Gharwal, the 207 Zafar Corps’ Head of Column, stated that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) with the air support had launched a clearance operation on the Herat-Pashtun Zarghun highway of Herat province.
Gharwal added that the highway is cleared of the Taliban.
According to the military official, at least 56 militants were killed and 17 more wounded during the raids.
Around 25 IEDs were detected and defused during the operation, Gharwal noted.
He said the operation launched after the insurgent carried out attacks against the Afghan forces in the Pashtun Zarghun district.
Gharwal further stated that the operation would continue to clear the district of the Taliban presence.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.
Latest News
China to launch mission to bring moon samples to earth
A Chinese rocket carrying the Chang’e 5 moon sample-return spacecraft was moved to its launch pad in Hainan Island’s Wenchang Satellite Launch Center this week.
NASA said in a statement that the March 5 heavy-lift carrier rocket is “tentatively” scheduled to launch on November 24, 2020.
The Chang’e 5, the latest mission in China’s lunar exploration program, is consists of four modules, orbiter, lander, ascender, and re-entry module, which will go into lunar orbit, NASA added.
“The descender, comprising two of the modules will separate from the orbiter, comprising the other two modules, and land on the Moon. One module, the lander, is equipped to collect samples and transfer them to the second module, the ascent vehicle, designed to launch from the lunar surface into orbit, where it will dock with the third module, the service capsule. Finally, the samples will be transferred to the return capsule, the fourth module, which will leave lunar orbit and bring the samples to Earth,” read the statement.
NASA added that the spacecraft has a total mass of approximately 8200 kg, “Power is provided by solar panels. Chang’e 5 carries a robotic arm, a coring drill, and a sample chamber.”
According to the statement, “the mission goal is to land in the Mons Rumker region of Oceanus Procellarum (roughly 41-45 deg. N, 49-69 deg. W), operate for one lunar day (two weeks) and return a 2 kg sample of lunar regolith, possibly from as deep as 2 meters.”
NASA stated that the sample will be returned to Earth in the return capsule in China.
Meanwhile, China Daily reported that the Chang’e 5, findings will facilitate scientists’ research on the moon’s origin and evolution.
According to the report, if the Chang’e 5 mission becomes successful, it will make China the third nation in the world to bring lunar samples back after the United States and Russia, and will also make Chang’e 5 the world’s first lunar sample-return mission since August 1976 when the former Soviet Union’s unmanned Luna-24 brought 170.1 grams of lunar samples to the Earth.
Latest News
Taliban attack security outpost in Baghlan, killing four
At least four policemen were killed and three others wounded after the Taliban militants attacked a security outpost on Thursday night in Baghlan province, sources confirmed.
Sources told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed the outpost in Baghlan -Parwan high way in Boghabi area of Pul-e-Khumri city.
According to the sources, two security personnel were also captivated by the Taliban.
Meanwhile, the provincial police headquarters confirmed the incident but stated that two policemen have been killed in the skirmish.
Baghlan police said five Taliban fighters also killed in the attack.
“Taliban militants last night attacked an outpost in Boghabi area from several directions, as a result, five insurgents were killed and two policemen were also martyred,” said Javid Bisharat, a spokesman for Baghlan Police.
Taliban has not commented about the attack so far.
Latest News
UK will likely follow the U.S. in downsizing troops in Afghanistan
According to a Reuter’s story quoting Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Thursday that Britain will likely follow the United States in reducing troop levels in Afghanistan.
Wallace said that Britain will continue to work with Afghan government and the U.S. to protect the country’s security.
This week US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced that the US troop presence in Afghanistan and Iraq will be reduced to 2,500 in each country by mid-January.
“By Jan. 15, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan, will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date,” Miller told reporters.
Wallace said the Americans were not totally pulling out at this stage, and neither was Britain. Reuters reported.
“I expect if they (the U.S.) are reducing at some stage, we will come down.” Wallace said.
This comes after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned against a hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the price for leaving too soon could “be very high”.
NATO currently has less than 12,000 troops from dozens of countries in Afghanistan, while the US is now down to around 4,500.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat: MoD
China to launch mission to bring moon samples to earth
Taliban attack security outpost in Baghlan, killing four
UK will likely follow the U.S. in downsizing troops in Afghanistan
Police commander among 28 killed in Taliban Badakhshan attack
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Strikers signs Rashid Khan again for Big Bash League
United States records new daily record for COVID-19 cases
Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan to face coldest winter: ANDMA
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban launch attack on Kunduz district center, reinforcements arrive
- Latest News4 days ago
Intl community aid to Afghanistan may be cut off: Atmar
- Latest News3 days ago
Defense chief says he is not sure if peace talks with Taliban will yield results
- Latest News4 days ago
One arrested, one killed in connection with Kabul University attack
- Latest News4 days ago
Three ministerial candidates present their plans to parliament
- Latest News4 days ago
Trump admits Joe Biden won, but says ‘I concede NOTHING!’
- Latest News4 days ago
Ending war, bringing peace is top priority for foreign policy: Atmar