Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat: MoD

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)

The Afghan Defense Ministry (MoD) claimed Friday that the Taliban suffered heavy casualties in western Herat province.

Colonel Esmatullah Gharwal, the 207 Zafar Corps’ Head of Column, stated that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) with the air support had launched a clearance operation on the Herat-Pashtun Zarghun highway of Herat province.

Gharwal added that the highway is cleared of the Taliban.

According to the military official, at least 56 militants were killed and 17 more wounded during the raids.

Around 25 IEDs were detected and defused during the operation, Gharwal noted.

He said the operation launched after the insurgent carried out attacks against the Afghan forces in the Pashtun Zarghun district.

Gharwal further stated that the operation would continue to clear the district of the Taliban presence.

The Taliban has not commented in this regard so far.