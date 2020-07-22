Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat, Kandahar provinces

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2020)

At least 40 Taliban militants were killed and 30 others wounded after a gathering of the group came under an airstrike in Adraskan district of Herat province, sources said.

Herat’s provincial official said that preliminary information indicates that Taliban key commanders including Abdullah Akbari, Mawlawi Haidar, Mullah Rahmatullah, Zabihullah Akbari, Mullah Mohammad known as Idris and Mullah Abdul Haq known as Osama were among the deaths.

So far, it was not cleared whether the Afghan or foreign forces have carried out the air raid.

Meanwhile, local officials in Kandahar said that at least 36 Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike by the US forces in Khakriz district of the province.

Meanwhile, sources in Baghlan also said that a woman and a child were killed and eight others were injured in an airstrike by Afghan forces in Dand Ghori.

This comes as the Paktia Police chief said that in the last 15 days, 65 Taliban fighters have been killed and 25 others have been wounded.

This comes as clashes between Taliban and Afghan forces inched Kabul city.

Last night in Surobi district of Kabul province, a group of Taliban attacked Afghan military checkpoints from three points on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in the Mahipar area of Kabul’s Surobi district. According to sources, the Red Crescent Taliban, who came from Kuh-e-Safi district, first closed the road and then launched their attacks, which lasted 13 hours.

In this clash, three Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded.

The Taliban militant group yet comment about the incidents.