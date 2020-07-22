Latest News
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Herat, Kandahar provinces
At least 40 Taliban militants were killed and 30 others wounded after a gathering of the group came under an airstrike in Adraskan district of Herat province, sources said.
Herat’s provincial official said that preliminary information indicates that Taliban key commanders including Abdullah Akbari, Mawlawi Haidar, Mullah Rahmatullah, Zabihullah Akbari, Mullah Mohammad known as Idris and Mullah Abdul Haq known as Osama were among the deaths.
So far, it was not cleared whether the Afghan or foreign forces have carried out the air raid.
Meanwhile, local officials in Kandahar said that at least 36 Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike by the US forces in Khakriz district of the province.
Meanwhile, sources in Baghlan also said that a woman and a child were killed and eight others were injured in an airstrike by Afghan forces in Dand Ghori.
This comes as the Paktia Police chief said that in the last 15 days, 65 Taliban fighters have been killed and 25 others have been wounded.
This comes as clashes between Taliban and Afghan forces inched Kabul city.
Last night in Surobi district of Kabul province, a group of Taliban attacked Afghan military checkpoints from three points on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway in the Mahipar area of Kabul’s Surobi district. According to sources, the Red Crescent Taliban, who came from Kuh-e-Safi district, first closed the road and then launched their attacks, which lasted 13 hours.
In this clash, three Taliban fighters were killed and four others were wounded.
The Taliban militant group yet comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Ghani rejects Abdullah’s proposed five cabinet candidates
President Ashraf Ghani has rejected his power-sharing partner Abdullah Abdullah’s proposed five key cabinet candidates, sources told Ariana News.
The nominees were including Anwar al-Haq Ahadi nominated for the Ministry of Agriculture – Mustafa Mastour, Ministry of State for Peace – Noor Rahman Akhlaqi, Ministry of Immigration – Fazl Ahmad Manawi, Ministry of Justice and Mohebullah Samim nominated for the Ministry of Tribes are the figures on the red list of the president Ghani.
The Presidential palace, however, said that ministry candidates should have political weight and merit and represent people.
“The main goal of the Afghan government is to nominate people to the parliament who have political weight, who is a mirror of the stability of the government and people should trust the past of the candidates. This is important for completing the cabinet,” said Sediq Sediqqi, the president’s spokesman.
But Sapidar says the political agreement and the constitution set the standard.
“The criteria for the ministerial nominee are clear in the constitution, but unfortunately the presidential spokesman is unaware of the ongoing debates and the provisions of the constitution,” said Fraidoun Khawzun, spokesman for the chairman of the High National Reconciliation Council.
This clash and dispute are also criticized. Some politicians say a number of figures nominated by the president are also not qualified.
Sayed Ishaq Gilani, leader of the Afghan Solidarity Movement, said: “Someone said I am illiterate, but Mr. Ghani has introduced her as the minister of a structure that is the body of Afghanistan, while she knows nothing more than embroidery. These actions of the president will create tension and persecution against Afghanistan.”
However, Article 72 of the Constitution states the criteria for selecting a ministerial candidate as per the following:
1. Having Afghan citizenship
2. Having higher education, work experience, and a good reputation
3. Age over 35 years
4. Not being convicted of crimes and violations against humanity
“The conditions provided for a ministerial nominee are in Article 72 of the Afghan constitution and cannot be accepted at the behest of individuals,” said lawyer Wahid Farzaei.
There are concerns that domestic political challenges could also delay the peace process.
Latest News
Afghan teen a “hero” after killing Taliban members who murdered her parents
An Afghan teenager, who shot dead two Taliban insurgents and wounded at least one other, has been described as a hero on social media.
Qamar Gul, who is aged between 14 and 16, killed the insurgents after they murdered both her parents during a Taliban raid on her village in Ghor province last week.
The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning when a group of about 40 insurgents reportedly stormed the village of Geriveh.
According to officials, the insurgents were looking for Gul’s father, who they accused of being a government supporter.
Officials said the insurgents entered the Gul’s house and shot both the mother and the father dead.
A Ghor provincial official said Qamar Gul witnessed the shooting and picked up her father’s AK-47 assault rifle and started shooting. He said her 12-year-old brother, Habibullah, was with her.
Other villagers also reportedly joined in and after about an hour was eventually able to repel the insurgents.
Afghan officials have since moved Qamar Gul and her brother from the village and have placed them in protective care. However, they are expected to be moved to Kabul.
Since the incident, a photograph of Qamar Gul holding a firearm has gone viral on social media, sparking much praise for her actions.
One Facebook fan said: “She is a symbol of bravery and resistance.” Others say she is a hero.
COVID-19
Global Coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The top five countries with the most cases are the US, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
But, the Reuters tally shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.
Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports.
After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, it took about 15 weeks to reach two million cases. By contrast, it took just eight days to climb above 15 million from 13 million reached on July 13.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly underreports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The official number of coronavirus cases at 15,009,213 is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
With the first wave of the virus still to peak in several countries and a resurgence of case numbers in others, some countries are reintroducing strict social distancing measures while others relax restrictions.
Stung by low approval ratings for his handling of the epidemic and downplaying the risks during the early stages, Trump made a significant shift in rhetoric on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face mask.
While the epidemic worsened in the United States, Trump’s focus ahead of a presidential election in November has been on reopening the economy, and governors in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida, and Georgia continue to push back hard against calls for stricter restrictions.
In Brazil, more than 2.15 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 81,000 people have died.
While Bolsonaro has played down the outbreak, its scale has made Brazil a prime testing ground for potential vaccines.
India, the only other country with more than one million cases, reported almost 40,000 new cases on Wednesday.
Having been keen to reopen its economy, India is now facing the twin challenge of combating the pandemic and massive flooding in the country’s northeast.
Two ministers in South Africa’s cabinet were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, as Africa’s most-industrialized country counted a total of 372,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths.
Other countries are reintroducing restrictions in response to fresh outbreaks.
In Spain, the number of people allowed on Barcelona’s beaches was limited after crowds flocked to the seaside over the weekend despite advice to stay home.
In Australia, residents of Melbourne, the country’s second-biggest city, were ordered to wear masks in public from Wednesday after the country reported a record 501 new cases.
Officials in Canada were closely watching a spike in cases as the economy reopens, attributing the rise in part to large numbers of young people gathering in bars.
China, meanwhile, announced that passengers on inbound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as authorities seek to reduce the risk of imported cases amid increased international travel.
