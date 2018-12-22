Taliban Suffer Heavy Casualties in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2018)

The Taliban armed group suffered heavy casualties during the air and ground operations of Afghan security forces in central Ghazni province on Friday night, local authorities said.

The provincial government media office in a statement said that at least 31 militants were killed and five more wounded during the operations in Andar district of the province.

The statement noted that during the operations, the Afghan forces also arrested two commanders of the Taliban – identified as Abdullah and Qari Zahid – who were leading groups of militants in the province.

According to the statement, the Afghan commando forces have launched operations in Merai, Madad, Alizai, Kamal Khail and Andar districts of Ghazni province.

The Taliban, however, denied that the armed group has sustained casualties in the operations, asserting that all of those killed in the incident were civilians.