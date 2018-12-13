Taliban Suffer Heavy Casualties in Farah

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2018)

At least 20 insurgents including two commanders of the Taliban were killed in an airstrike of coalition forces in the western province of Farah on Thursday, local officials said.

The provincial police spokesman Muhebuallh Muheb said that the airstrike was conducted in “Karez Shikhan” area of the provincial capital Farah City which also wounded 15 others.

The official added that one of the senior commanders of the Taliban identified as Mawlawi Abdul Aziz was killed in the aerial raid.

The Taliban did not comment regarding the incident so far.

This comes as last month, Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of Resolute Support mission and U.S. forces in Afghanistan met with local officials in Farah province where he pledged to support the Afghan security forces against the militants in the volatile province.