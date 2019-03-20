Taliban Suffer Heavy Casualties in Farah Clashes

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2019)

At least 23 Taliban insurgents were killed and 44 others wounded in clashes with the Afghan Forces in western Farah province, a military official said on Wednesday.

Zakaria Mirzad, an Army commander told Ariana News that more than 300 Taliban militants stormed a military outpost in central Farah city on Tuesday night.

He said that the attackers faced resistance by the Afghan forces and suffered heavy casualties.

According to the Army commander, at least 23 Taliban fighters were killed and 44 others injured during the clashes between the militants and Afghan soldiers.

He added that dead bodies of the Taliban militants were left in the battlefield and dozens of their weapons were also seized by the Afghan forces.

Meanwhile, the army commander said that the Afghan forces have also seized a remotely operated bomb disposal robot belongs to the Taliban militants during another clash with the group.

The Taliban has not made a comment regarding the incident so far.

Farah is among relatively restive provinces in western Afghanistan, where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its number of remote districts.